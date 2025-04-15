"Only human scum would speak like this": Dominik Hasek says Donald Trump's comment about Ukraine President makes him 'want to puke'

Legendary goaltender Dominik Hasek expressed strong disapproval on X (formerly Twitter) of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy.

The six-time NHL Vezina Trophy winner's reaction followed Trump's remarks during a White House meeting with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, where the U.S. leader criticized Zelenskyy's efforts to secure missiles for Ukraine's defense. Trump stated:

"He's always looking to purchase missiles. When you start a war, you got to know that you can win the war," Trump said. "You don't start a war against somebody that's 20 times your size, and then hope that people give you some missiles."

In response, Dominik Hasek posted on X:

"These words from the American president make me want to puke. Only human scum would speak like this about the hero and leader of the democratic world. @realDonaldTrump envy that the world doesn't admire him like @ZelenskyyUa must be insane."

Dominik Hasek accuses Donald Trump of misleading claims about ending the Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier this month, Dominik Hasek accused Donald Trump of failing to fulfill his promise to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The legendary goaltender expressed his frustration in a social media post on X, alleging that Trump was dishonest, broke his commitments and showed disregard for the families affected by the war.

"Today marks 75 days since the Am. president @realDonaldTrump broke his promise to end the war within 24 hours. And to this day, he has not even bothered to apologize to the families of the Ukrainians killed for his broken promise. That is the current American president.

"He lies. He breaks his promises and he still despises the families and loved ones of the Ukrainians killed in the Russian imperialist war. How sad!" Hasek tweeted

Hasek is widely considered one of the best goaltenders to ever play in the NHL. Also known as "Dominator," Hasek won the Vezina Trophy as the best goaltender in the league six times.

He played for the likes of the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators in his 16-year career and won the Stanley Cup twice with the Red Wings. Hasek was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014.

