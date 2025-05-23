Ottawa Charge vs. Minnesota Frost: Walk-in styles turn heads before Game 2 of PWHL Finals 

While it's evident that the players of the PWHL dazzle on the ice, they also make a splash on the catwalk. The PWHL Finals are underway, with the reigning champion Minnesota Frost taking on the Ottawa Charge. The players of both teams made fashionable entrances into TD Place in Ottawa ahead of Game 2 on Thursday.

Ad

Both the Frost and the Charge posted photos on Instagram of the fashionable walk-in outfits the players donned before suiting up for the big game.

Minnesota Frost:

Ad

Trending

Frost forward Taylor Heise (left photo) wore a classic mini and cardigan combo completed with a pair of black heels. Heise’s seven points (one goal, six assists) through six playoff games are tied with teammate Lee Stecklein (three goals, four assists) for the most points in the postseason.

Frost forwards Taylor Heise (left photo)/ Claire Butorac (right photo) (via Instagram/@thepwhlofficial)

Claire Butorac (right photo) also opted for heels. The Minnesota forward sported fashionable dark ankle-cut pants and a white netted cardigan to complement the ensemble. Butorac collected six points through 29 regular-season games and has skated in five games this postseason.

Ad

Ottawa Charge:

Ad

Victoria Bach and Jocelyne Larocque (right photo) posed for the camera, with both looking fabulous while showcasing their respective styles. Bach showed off her chic skirt and long-sleeved shirt combo with a flattering ruffled neckline.

Larocque wore a fitted dark turtleneck top effortlessly pulled off with elegant brown bootcut pants. Bach and Larocque were traded from Toronto to Ottawa during the regular season, with each skating in six games this postseason.

Ad

Ottawa players Emerance Maschmeyer, baby, Beckham, and Emily Clark (left photo)/Victoria Bach and Jocelyne Larocque (right photo)/ (via Instagram/@kasloane)

Ottawa goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer, her baby, Beckham, and forward Emily Clark partook in a group photo. Maschmeyer graced the locker room entrance in a sophisticated button-up blouse, while baby Beckham carried some swag of his own in a striped sweatshirt and comfy booties.

Ad

Clark donned a deep blue sweater that matched straight-legged beige pants. She also hoisted the perfect complement to any outfit: An iced coffee. An Olympic gold medalist with Canada, Clark’s four points (two goals, two assists) pace all Charge players in the postseason.

The walk-in outfits and the game did not disappoint. The Frost took home Game 2 after defeating the Charge 2-1 in overtime. Minnesota’s Britta Curl-Salemme scored the game-tying goal with less than a minute left in regulation and then secured the victory with the overtime-winner to tie the championship series at 1-1.

Ad

Ad

The puck drops for Game 3 on Saturday.

Sellout Crowd in Ottawa for Game 2 of PWHL Finals

The sellout crowd of 8,206 fans at TD Place in Ottawa on Thursday for Game 2 of the PWHL Finals marked the largest attendance of the 2025 postseason.

The Frost silenced the home crowd by defeating the Charge 2-1 in overtime and tying the series at one game apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sharisse Cohee Sharisse Cohee is an NHL and PWHL journalist at Sportskeeda with an associate degree in Media Communications with an emphasis in Cross-Media Journalism. While earning the degree, Sharisse was the Editor-in-Chief of the campus newspaper and also became the school's resident sports reporter.



Sharisse earned a bachelor's degree in English from Arizona State University's online campus, graduating with magna cum laude honors. Both degrees influenced her career as an NHL and PWHL writer, allowing Sharisse to weave together her passions for writing and sports.



Sharisse was a sports copywriter/editor at The Upper Deck, a trading card company in Southern California, for two and a half years. She wrote creative and informative copy about hockey players and athletes from various sports, printed on the backs of the trading cards.



Her favorite teams are the Anaheim Ducks, because she was born and raised in Southern California, and also the Pittsburgh Penguins because Sidney Crosby is her all-time favorite NHL player.



When not writing about hockey, Sharisse loves fantasy sports. She plays in hockey, basketball and football fantasy leagues. She lives in San Diego, California, so has the luxury of going to the beach often. She also enjoys working out and watching true crime documentaries, game shows, and binge-worthy TV series. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama