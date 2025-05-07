"Our entire game was not good": Capitals' Tom Wilson, Spencer Carbery make feelings known after Game 1 loss to Hurricanes 

The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes faced off in Game 1 of their second-round NHL playoff series on Tuesday night, with the Capitals ultimately falling 2-1 in overtime.

Ad

The only goal for Washington came from Aliaksei Protas. While Carolina got goals from Logan Stankoven and Jaccob Slavin (OT goal). Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen was strong in net, stopping 13 shots, while Logan Thompson had 31 saves in the loss.

It was a tight defensive battle, but the Capitals expressed disappointment with their overall performance after the loss.

"We were just a little bit off the whole night," Tom Wilson said postgame. "We had a couple really good looks, couple bars, couple chances, we’re getting in behind their D. So a little bit of execution, I think, can help us generate a little bit more control and help us put those pucks in the back of the net."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

When asked if Carolina simply out-executed Washington in areas like breakouts and playing a solid overall game, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery didn't mince his words:

"From breakout to getting through the neutral zone to forecheck to wall play, it wasn't good, and that's the bottom line. Our entire game was not good. Like I said, we'll regroup and we'll get ready for Game 2."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Capitals came into this second-round playoff series after eliminating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 in the first round. On the other hand, the Hurricanes advanced by defeating the New Jersey Devils 4-1 in their opening series.

Game Recap: Capitals 2-1 OT loss to Hurricanes

Aliaksei Protas put the Capitals on board first in the early second period after he managed to knock the loose puck and fire a wrist shot past the far post to make it 1-0.

Ad

Carolina came close to scoring midway through the period, but Frederik Andersen came up big, stopping Anthony Beauvillier on a point-blank chance.

The Hurricanes finally scored in the third, with a misplay by Washington in their own zone led to a fortunate bounce off a defender’s skate. Jesperi Kotkaniemi assisted Logan Stankoven, who buried a glove-side wrister to tie the game 1-1.

The game went to overtime, where Jaccob Slavin ended it just over three minutes in, lifting the Hurricanes to a 2-1 win and a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 is set for Thursday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama