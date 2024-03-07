P.K. Subban speculates one major reason behind Lindy Ruff's dismissal as New Jersey Devils head coach

Former NHLer P.K. Subban has speculated on one major reason behind the dismissal of Lindy Ruff as the head coach of the New Jersey Devils.

On Monday, the Devils fired their head coach, Lindy Ruff, and he was replaced by assistant coach Travis Green. This development comes after the Devils struggled to find consistency in their defense and goaltending.

The club currently has the league's worst save percentage (.890), one place higher than the 32nd-ranked Ottawa Senators. Plus, the New Jersey Devils rank 27th in the league in goals against per game (3.52).

P.K. Subban posted a video on X in which he speculated on the primary reasons for Ruff's firing. One of the main reasons, according to Subban, was Lindy Ruff's lack of management for young prospects like Alex Holtz.

Here's what P.K. Subban said on Ruff's firing:

"Another reason is the management of some of your young prospects. Alexander Holtz has got to get more time; he had a great start to the season. He deserved to get a shot. Inconsistency is part of growth. You have to let the kid play through it and get there. He's got to get some time up in the top six and get them off the fourth line."

Subban added:

"Great coach Lindy sits where he sits among some of the all-time coaches for a reason. He should be commended. He's developed a lot of these young prospects like Jack Hughes, so I commend him for what he's done."

"But for the New Jersey Devils and Travis Green moving forward, get these young guys involved. I don't like them. It's being scratched. You can't scratch them now. You played them all season. You have to play him now. It's about the young players there. So make it about the young players."

Lindy Ruff was named the Devils head coach in 2020. The 64-year-old Warberg, Alberta, native coached the team for four seasons, finishing 128-125-28.

Last season, under Ruff, the Devils made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and advanced to the second round for the first time since 2012, defeating the New York Rangers in seven games.

The New Jersey Devils are eight points behind the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.

P.K. Subban delivers his thoughts on Matt Rempe

Matt Rempe of the New York Rangers is one of the most talked-about rookies in the NHL. He debuted in the 2024 Stadium Series and made an immediate impact after dropping the gloves in his first game.

Moreover, Rempe has already dropped the gloves five times in his first eight games, making him a controversial player in the league.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Subban said:

"That's a part of the game that's been missing in my opinion for a little while now... It's (fighting) just a dying art. So to see this come back into the game, it's still a part of the game that we want to protect as players."

P.K. Subban added:

"We want to see it. You ask any player in the league, I think you'd be hard-pressed to find any player that doesn't want to see this type of fighting going on in the game. That's what matters, the players."