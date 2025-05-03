Panthers HC Paul Maurice praises ex-players for thriving with Maple Leafs ahead of Round 2 series

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice had nothing but positive comments regarding three Toronto Maple Leafs players, who were part of last season’s Stanley Cup run.

According to Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun, Maurice praised former players Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Anthony Stolarz, and Steven Lorentz, who are now thriving with the blue and white.

Here’s what Paul Maurice had to say:

"Good for all of them. OEL had established his career, but Steve and Anthony are at a new level of opportunity. They're still a part of our story, but we're happy they've found a place where their input is very important."

Stolarz and Ekman-Larsson joined the Maple Leafs via free agency this past summer, with Lorentz joining them in training camp on a PTO. Lorentz impressed the club and made the team out of camp.

Stolarz has been, by far, the most impressive of three players this postseason. Stolarz has racked up a 2.21 GAA and a .901 SV% thus far.

Ekman-Larsson scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ first-round series against the Ottawa Senators, while Lorentz has yet to find the scoresheet. Nevertheless, he’s been an integral part of Toronto’s checking line.

The Leafs and Panthers will meet in Round 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs starting next Monday. The last time the Leafs and Panthers met in the second round was in 2023 when the Cats bounced the Buds in five games.

Panthers have their work cut out as they face Maple Leafs in Round 2

Oliver Ekman-Larsson will face his former team in the Round 2 - Source: Imagn

The familiarity between the Maple Leafs and Panthers goes beyond former teammates facing one another. As division rivals, the two clubs have gotten to know each other quite well.

That is why the Panthers know that the Leafs won’t be an easy out in Round 2. That feeling was echoed by defenseman Seth Jones.

The veteran blue liner, acquired at this year’s trade deadline, had this to say about facing Toronto in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs:

“They obviously won the division this year, are a very talented team. They are very offensive, and we definitely have our work cut out for us. But we will do the right things in the next few days, prepare for that, and be ready for Game 1.’’

Jones’ comments, as reported by NHL.com, underscore the respect the Panthers have for the Leafs.

The two clubs met four times during the regular season. The Panthers took three of four, with three of the four games being close games. The only lopsided win was a 5-1 pounding by the Panthers on November 27.

But regular season totals aren’t exactly an indication that the Panthers will bulldoze the Leafs. The Ottawa Senators swept the season series against Toronto, yet they lost in six games to the resilient Leafs.

As such, the Panthers, as Jones stated, will have their work cut out for them as both clubs look to meet the winner of the Washington Capitals-Carolina Hurricanes series in the Eastern Conference Final.

