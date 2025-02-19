Patrik Laine’s fiancée Jordan Leigh shares Four Nations recap, celebrates Habs star's journey on and off ice

Finland forward Patrik Laine’s fiancee Jordan Leigh posted an Instagram reel on the sidelines of the 4 Nations Face-off. Jordan’s reel recapped some of her most memorable experiences during the tournament week, and included clips of Team Finland on the ice.

“4 Nations Recap 💙🤍❤️💛🏒🥅⛸️!! Met so many cool people did so many cool things (including an @nhl stories takeover by yours truly AND an on the glass interview at TD Garden with @espn @itskatellis ) 🤩,” Jordan wrote in the post’s caption.

Finland ended the round-robin tournament with two losses against the USA and Canada and an overtime win against Sweden. The game against Sweden on Saturday was a thriller that the Finns won 4-3 in overtime. In a post-match interview with ESPN's Emily Kaplan, Laine said:

"We're the big brother now."

The 26-year-old Montreal Canadiens forward had two assists on the night. Anton Lundell, Mikko Rantanen and Finalnd captain Aleksander Barkov found the back of the net for Finland. Mikael Granlund scored the game-winner 1:49 into overtime. This was Finland’s first overtime goal in an NHL international game.

"I finally shot one of those," Granlund said, via NHL.com. "I'm glad it went in. Obviously, it was a tight game all around. Great job for us."

On Monday, during the final round-robin games at TD Garden, the Finland team battled back to within a goal after going 4-0 down against Canada. Though they lost 5-3 in the end, thanks to an empty-netter from Sidney Crosby, they gave one of the tournament favorites quite a scare.

Patrik Laine opens up about his struggles with mental health

Laine, whose career has been marred by injuries and tension with his teammates, entered the NHL’s Player Assistance program in January 2024, while playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He returned to their roster in July but was traded to the Habs in the off-season.

Laine spoke out about his physical and mental struggles on the "Spittin Chiclets" podcast.

"I remember a couple of times that I'm like, I'm done playing. Like, I'm not going to come back. I'm not going to play again,” Laine said. "And then, I ended up coming back, and I probably shouldn't have at the time. I think I should have taken the time.

"Then it just started kind of, kind of going downhill and got to that point where I was so depressed and just couldn't function anymore and just had to blow the whistle. But now I'm better than ever and happy to be playing again and overall healthy."

In August 2024, Laine and Jordan jointly launched From us to You, an online mental health initiative and support community.

