Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan pens 5-word reaction after Canadiens clinch playoff berth

Montreal Canadiens secured the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot by beating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Wednesday night. Habs Forward Patrik Liane’s fiancee Jordan Leigh was in attendance at Bell Centre during the game.

Jordan took to Instagram right after the team’s victory and shared a click featuring the Habs celebrating on the ice as the full arena cheered. In the caption of the story, she wrote:

“We made it thank god”

via Instagram /@lifebyjordanleigh

Fans at Bell Centre gave a loud standing ovation to the team in the final minute. After the game, the players took part in the “Jerseys Off Our Backs” ceremony and handed their game-worn jerseys to fans.

This will be the Habs’ first Stanley Cup Playoff appearance since 2021. The victory now puts them in a first-round series against the Washington Capitals.

Patrik Laine’s fiancee shared the toughest decision he has ever had to make

In January 2024, Patrik Laine had announced that he was entering the NHL's player assistance program and took a break from hockey. During the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament earlier this year, Jordan Leigh shared more details in an interview with ESPN’s Kat Ellis.

She mentioned that stepping away from hockey was one of the hardest decisions Laine ever made. Still, she believed it sent a strong message about the importance of putting health first.

“It was the hardest decision he's ever had to make,” Leigh said. “He's, like, living his dream, you know? And to recognize that you need to take some time for yourself and put, like, your health first, I think that it's such a really great example.”

Jordan also spoke about the mental health initiative she and Laine started called “From Us to You”. The project began after Laine went public with his struggles. In response, many people reached out to them sharing similar stories.

This motivated the couple to keep the conversation going and create a space where others could do the same. She shared that they had launched a website and plan to host events in Montreal this summer.

Leigh also talked about how intense it is to watch hockey so close to the action. She mentioned that being right beside the glass during games can be very physical and stressful and that she usually avoids sitting that close because of how anxious it makes her feel.

