Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan spills the beans on how Habs star proposed, reveals his best man for wedding in summer

Patrik Laine and his fiancée Jordan Leigh are set to marry in June 2025. The couple, who got engaged last year, have been sharing glimpses of their wedding journey with their followers. On Wednesday, Jordan answered fan questions on Instagram, revealing details about her upcoming wedding with the Montreal Canadiens forward.

When asked if she had picked her wedding dress, Jordan said,

“Yes! It’s @galialahav,” but added she’s keeping the rest of her wedding look a secret for now.

She also mentioned that she and Laine will stay in Montreal for most of the summer, with a few exceptions for the wedding, honeymoon, and a trip to Finland in early August for the Laine-Barkov charity golf event.

Jordan revealed that Laine’s best man will be his childhood best friend, Niko.

"Patty's best friend Niko! They've been best friends since they were kids in Tampere" she shared.

She also talked about how Laine proposed.

“Private birthday dinner on the beach at (The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos)” she replied.

The couple chose a destination wedding, so their dog Boogie will not be part of the ceremony.

“Unfortunately, no! because it's a destination wedding but he'll be safe and sound here,” Jordan added.

When asked what keeps their relationship strong, Jordan emphasized appreciating the little things, good communication, and quality time. She also spoke on the importance of understanding your partner’s love language.

Jordan's bachelorette party and Patrik Laine's birthday dinner

Patrik Laine's fiancée Jordan celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas last week. She reposted several stories from the weekend on her Instagram account. In one, she posed on the beach with her friends dressed in pink.

Other highlights from the trip included riding ATVs across a suspension bridge and a beachside dinner under colorful lights. The room was decorated with silver balloons, including large letters spelling “BRIDE.” Personalized coconuts marked the occasion:

“Jordan’s Bachelorette, Cabo San Lucas, 2025.”

Jordan also shared a favorite personal ritual—morning journaling with coffee. She’s been doing it since she was a teen and said it helps her stay grounded.

Jordan also went out on a birthday dinner for her partner Patrik Laine last month. She wore a navy Etiquette Blazer from Aritzia and carried a Lady Dior D-Lite purse worth $6,500.

As the wedding date nears, fans are enjoying the sneak peeks into their celebration.

