Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan takes a two-word dig at Justin Bieber after his wife Hailey sells makeup brand for $1bn

Montreal Canadiens star Patrik Laine's fiancée Jordan Leigh took a subtle dig at popstar Justin Bieber, after it was reported that his wife, Hailey, sold her cosmetics company, Rhode, for a massive $1 billion.

Ad

Hailey Bieber made headlines this week when she sold her fledgling makeup and skincare brand Rhode to beauty giant e.l.f. Cosmetics in a deal worth up to $1 billion.

In response to the news, Jordan Leigh, who is engaged to Patrik Laine, posted an Instagram story tagging Hailey Bieber's post announcing the sale. Leigh simply added the caption:

"Justin who?" seeming to imply that Hailey Bieber achieved this success independent of her famous husband.

Ad

Trending

Patrik Laine's fiancée Jordan's Instagram story - Credit: @ lifebyjordanleigh

The subtle dig speaks to a larger conversation around successful women and the role their partners play in that success.

Ad

While Justin Bieber is undoubtedly a huge pop star, Hailey Bieber created Rhode by herself and retained full ownership of the brand. At just 28 years old, she grew the company to a ten-figure valuation within a few years.

Leigh's remark drew wider attention to the monumental achievement of Hailey Bieber's cosmetics empire. As for Leigh, she and Laine have been engaged since 2024 and plan to wed sometime in 2025.

Jordan Leigh celebrates fiancée Patrik Laine’s 27th birthday

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine celebrated his 27th birthday last month. To mark the occasion, his fiancée Jordan Leigh and Laine went out to dinner and dressed to impress.

Ad

Leigh wrote in her Instagram post:

"Outfit check from Pookie aka Patty’s birthday dinner. Comment a birthday emoji and I’ll send you a link to my favorite blazers. @aritzia."

Ad

She wore Aritzia’s navy Etiquette Blazer ($248), known for its structured and sharp tailoring, paired with a soft beige mini skirt.

The centerpiece of her outfit was a Lady Dior D-Lite Medium Butterfly Embroidered Tote, valued at $6,500. She finished things off with a simple necklace and cream open-toe heels for a clean, refined finish.

In total, the outfit was worth $6,748—a sleek mix of luxury and understated style.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama