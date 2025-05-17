Patrik Laine’s fiancee Jordan turns heads in gorgeous Aria Linen vest at Jeux Urbains red carpet event in Montreal

Habs forward Patrik Laine and his fiancee Jordan Leigh attended the Jeux Urbains at Phillips Bar in Montreal this week. On Friday, Jordan shared a couple snap from the red carpet event on her Instagram stories.
Jeux Urbains is a free, three-day urban sports and culture festival taking place from May 16 to 18. The event features competitions and performances in BMX flatland, freestyle soccer, breaking and a FIBA 3x3 basketball tournament at the Esplanade PVM at Place Ville Marie, Centre Eaton de Montréal and Time Out Market.
Jordan posted a photo of the couple posing in front of a branded step-and-repeat backdrop from the evening. She wore a chic beige Aria Linen vest mini dress priced at $148, featuring a sharp button-up front and sleeveless cut.
Meanwhile, Laine sported a red striped shirt, white pants and yellow-laced sneakers to the event.
Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh attended the Jeux Urbains launch as part of their work with their mental health foundation, From Us to You. They partnered with M.A.D. Collectif, one of the event organizers, to use the platform to promote mental health awareness programs.
Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh took a trip to the Bahamas
Last week, Patrik Laine and his fiancee Jordan Leigh were seen vacationing in the Bahamas following Montreal’s first-round playoff exit. Jordan shared several stories on her Instagram from their vacay.
One of her stories showed a scenic aerial view of the turquoise ocean and white sandy beaches from their flight into the Bahamas. Another featured the view from their oceanfront hotel balcony, filmed as she stepped outside through a sliding door.
“Off season hard launch,” she wrote in the caption.
The couple also posed with a fan at the airport with Jordan later reposting the interaction.
Earlier this month, Jordan Leigh thanked the city of Montreal for the warm welcome they received after Laine’s trade to the Habs last summer. She reposted a clip on her stories featuring a segment from the Habs forward’s season exit interview where he mentioned that he was able to love the sport once more this year.
“Thank you for helping Patty love hockey again, Montreal. This city and organization is truly something special ❤️💙🥹,” Jordan Leigh wrote.
In the interview, Laine called the 2024-25 NHL season an individual success for himself as he was able to return to the sport he loved. Laine had a decent showing since joining the Habs last offseason, with 20 goals and 13 assists in 53 appearances.
