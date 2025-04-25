Paul Bissonnette doesn't mince his words about pregame controversy between Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators' warmup before Game 3 on Thursday started a new controversy. A video shared by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on X showed Nick Cousins flipping a puck at Anthony Stolarz. The incident went unnoticed until the clip was made public on Friday.

Cousins did it during warmups while the Toronto goalie was stretching near center ice. Friedman reported that the NHL is already looking into the incident.

"Here’s what NHL is looking at from last night. “Friend of Bieksa” Nick Cousins shoots puck at Stolarz. NHL not crazy about pre-game stuff…also clamped down on funny Scheifele/Hofer standoff in Blues/Jets series," Friedman tweeted.

NHL analyst and "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast host Paul Bissonnette reacted strongly while responding to Friedman's tweet.

“Send Nick Cousins to prison. Solitary confinement.” Bissonnette wrote.

Bissonnette is a big Maple Leafs fan, and he often supports the team in his unique way. He does not like the tactics of Cousins to ruin Stolarz's great form. The goalie has been playing well and helped Toronto secure a 3-0 series lead.

Stolarz's performance in this series has made him a target for Senators players. In Game 2 on Tuesday, he received a penalty for aggression against Ridly Greig. He was frustrated as Greig constantly tried to annoy him. Before Game 3, he had a message for the referees.

"Watch my back and I’ll behave," Stolarz said to reporters.

The Maple Leafs won 3-2 in overtime, with Simon Benoit scoring the winning goal. Game 4 will be played on Saturday night in Ottawa, with Toronto aiming for the sweep.

Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green talked about the warmup controversy with Maple Leafs

Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green also talked about the warmup incident involving Nick Cousins and Anthony Stolarz. He joked about not commenting due to the ongoing investigation, which made reporters laugh.

Green said Cousins and Stolarz once played together for the Florida Panthers, and it was likely meant as a joke. He believes these things happen more often during games.

"I saw the video," Green said to reporters on Friday. "Cousins and Stolarz have played together. I don't know, he's probably trying to either laugh at him or make a joke or get him off his game. It is what it is."

Green has made it clear that these things are part of hockey. It remains to be seen what the NHL's findings are.

