Paul Bissonnette predicts monster deal for Connor Bedard; projects Blackhawks star to hit 70+ point season

Chicago Blackhawks franchise cornerstone Connor Bedard could rake in a monster deal this upcoming season.

In a clip from the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast published on September 5, former NHLer turned analyst Paul Bissonette made a bold prediction regarding Connor Bedard’s next contract.

He declared:

“I personally believe that he's going to have 38 goals to 40 goals, if you had to say over. I think he's gonna have 35 assists. So I think he's gonna break he's gonna break the 70-point mark. He has 73 points. How about that math from Bizzy Boy?”

If Bissonnette’s prediction is correct, the Blackhawks would have to shell out a hefty payday for their budding superstar. Bedard is entering the final year of his entry-level contract. If he remains unsigned, he’ll become an RFA next summer.

But the Blackhawks won’t likely let it get that far. That’s why the club will be looking to lock up Bedard sooner rather than later.

Bissonnette added:

“They probably offered Bedard in the 10, 10 and a half range. But by next year's cap. If he has a year like that, who else are they going to pay?”

The rising salary cap in the NHL has prompted teams to dish out bigger contracts to their stars. So, Connor Bedard could be the next in line to get a significant pay raise.

In Bissonnette’s estimation, Bedard could fetch as much as $13 million AAV on his next contract. That would depend on the 20-year-old having a great season. If he breaks out as Bissonnette predicts, the price tag could be even higher for the former Calder Trophy winner.

Check out Bissonnette’s comments here:

Frank Nazar extension set floor for Connor Bedard’s next deal

Earlier this summer, the Blackhawks extended Frank Nazar after playing just 58 NHL games. The club gave Nazar a seven-year, $46.2 million contract. That contract is now believed to be the floor for Connor Bedard’s next contract.

Nazar’s $6.6 million cap hit could be an extremely low end for Bedard. As Bissonnette pointed out, Bedard’s cap hit could be in the double digits. So, it’s tough to envisage the Blackhawks signing Bedard for around $7 million per season.

An August 23 piece in Yahoo! Sports quoted insider Frank Seravalli, in which he stated:

“He was eligible to sign an extension as of July 1st. That hasn’t happened yet. I think both sides seem pretty content in sitting back and waiting to see how this all-important third year plays out after a bit of a disappointing sophomore season.”

The comments underscore the fact that the attitude toward Bedard’s contract extension talks seems touch-and-go. Neither side wants to comment until they see how he performs in his third season.

A strong year could significantly drive up the price. Meanwhile, another down season could greatly affect Bedard’s payday. Both the Blackhawks and Bedard hope things turn around this upcoming season.

For now, it seems an extension is on hold until both sides know precisely where they stand.

