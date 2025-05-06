Paul Bissonnette rips "f*****g scumbags" Panthers, taunts Brad Marchand for Game 1 performance

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette did not hold back in criticizing the Florida Panthers following the Toronto Maple Leafs' 5-4 win in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

The former NHL enforcer was particularly incensed by the hit from Panthers forward Sam Bennett that knocked Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz out of the game with a concerning head injury.

“We knew they were going to be f*****g scumbags the entire time," Bissonnette said. "You try to take out our starting goalie? And then go after (Joseph) Woll? He didn’t have his best night, but, in relief after that nonsense from Sam Bennett. You guys are f*****g scumbags."

The Leafs saw contributions from William Nylander, who scored twice, along with goals from Morgan Rielly, Matthew Knies, and Christopher Tanev.

Paul Bissonnette highlighted the performance of the team's core, especially praising Nylander for his standout effort:

"Willy Styles — you were buzzing, and so was the rest of the core five. I'm proud of you guys."

Bissonnette also took a shot at the Panthers’ Brad Marchand, saying:

"Marchand — were you even playing tonight? Didn't really notice you."

Looking ahead to Game 2 on Wednesday, Bissonnette had a simple message for the Leafs:

"So get angry. Take Game 2. Then go into that building in Sunrise — and bend them over, ... just finish the job."

Uvis Balinskis, Seth Jones, Eetu Luostarinen and Sam Bennett scored for Florida. Sergie Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots.

Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube on Panthers' Sam Bennett's hit on Anthony Stolarz

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube didn’t hide his frustration with the officials after Panthers' Sam Bennett’s dangerous hit on goalie Anthony Stolarz. He openly criticized the play, describing it as unacceptable.

"Elbow to the head, that was clear as day." Berube said (12:53 onwards)

The Leafs' coach expressed his bewilderment that no penalty was called on the play, saying:

"I mean... I don't know... At the time, I think we handled it the way we should've handled it. I am not sure why there is not a call on it."

Berube acknowledged that missed calls happen, but felt this one was a clear penalty that should have been caught. The coach declined to provide further updates on Stolarz's status, saying:

"He is being evaluated. That's all I have for you on Stolarz. I wouldn't keep commenting on it."

The Leafs were also forced to call upon backup goaltender Dennis Hildeby following the incident. Stolarz played a crucial role in the Leafs’ first-round success, starting in all six games of the series.

