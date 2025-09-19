  • home icon
  • Paul Bissonnette sends stern warning to media over Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby noise - "Leave him the f**k alone" 

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 19, 2025 15:45 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Paul Bissonnette tells media to stop speculating on Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby’s futures (Source: Imagn)

Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby are once again dealing with questions about their contracts. McDavid’s deal with the Edmonton Oilers runs until the end of the 2025-26 season. He earns $12.5 million per year on his eight-year, $100 million contract.

Crosby, meanwhile, is signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins through the 2026-27 season on a two-year deal worth $17.4 million. Both players still have time left, but the talk around their futures has not slowed down.

Paul Bissonnette has had enough of the endless contract and trade talk surrounding two of hockey’s biggest stars. On the latest episode of "Spittin’ Chiclets," the former NHLer made it clear that Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby deserve a break from the constant speculation that has followed them in recent weeks.

“I got a couple things I wanna say ‘cause I missed the big chatter last week about, uh, um, McDavid,” Bissonnette said.

He urged reporters to stop focusing on McDavid’s future and instead let him concentrate on the present.

“I want you to leave him f**k alone... Leave Connor McDavid alone. He’s got bigger fish to fry. He’s gonna win our country a gold medal.”
Bissonnette stressed that McDavid’s focus should stay on the season ahead and the Olympics, not on whether he plans to extend his deal in Edmonton.

The conversation then turned to Crosby, whose name has been linked to trade rumors after his agent’s recent comments. Bissonnette dismissed the talk as unnecessary noise.

“I don’t wanna hear a thing about Crosby moving on,” he said.

When co-host Ryan Whitney reminded him that he had previously stirred up such rumors himself, Bissonnette brushed it off as “living in the past.”

Throughout the conversation, Bissonnette leaned into a new perspective, one that values staying in the moment rather than feeding speculation.

“This hike reset me on living in the present, and that’s what we’re gonna do,” he explained.

Although Whitney teased the idea of Crosby landing with the Canadiens or Avalanche, Bissonnette refused to take the bait.

Connor McDavid taking time on extension, Sidney Crosby dismisses trade talk

Connor McDavid started training camp without a contract extension, and he said that was on purpose. On the "32 Thoughts" podcast, he explained that the choice is too important to make quickly.

“It’s a big decision. It’s not something I take lightly or my family takes lightly,” McDavid said.
He added that he and his wife enjoy living in Edmonton and that his focus is on helping the Oilers win.

Sidney Crosby faced questions of a different kind in Pittsburgh. After his agent’s comments sparked talk of a possible trade, Crosby made his position clear.

“This is where I want to be. I love it here,” he said.

Crosby admitted he did not know his agent would speak that way, but stressed that the speculation did not come from him. He spoke warmly about the city, the fans, and his teammates, saying he has no plans to leave the Penguins.

