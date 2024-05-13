Paul Maurice lambasts media's reaction to his take on controversial Sam Bennett goal

Paul Maurice's take about his Florida Panthers' controversial goal in Game 4 raised the eyebrows of the media who were attending the coach's press conference after the win. Maurice's eye caught reporters' reactions, which sparked a series of bizarre conversations between the Panthers coach and the media.

The goal Paul Maurice was asked about was Sam Bennett's third-period goal to tie the game. Bennett had pushed Charlie Coyle, who went on to collide with his goalie Jeremy Swayman.

The free puck came onto Bennett's stick who guided it into an unguarded net as Swayman was unable to move owing to Charlie Coyle falling on top of him because of Bennett's push.

Boston Bruins immediately challenged the call for goalie interference. After a review, the NHL Situation Room and on-ice referees deemed the goal would count. Per Boston.com's Hayden Bird, Paul Maurice was asked if he was surprised with the final decision about Bennett's goal. He said:

“I will have an opinion, and it would be no. In that, it will have no impact on the play in the game. And then, the connection between the two, the contact between the two (players) is not egregious at all. And the play just gets finished more than anything else.”

The reaction of the media members caught Paul Maurice's attention. Referring to the furrowed brow of ESPN reporter Greg Wyshynski, in reaction to Maurice's reply, he said:

“The only way that I was particularly concerned is like some of your foreheads right now. The people in the media doing that (furrowed brow), like you cannot believe.”

Wyshynski deemed Paul Maurice's interpreation as "interesting" and brought up Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman's opinion on the controversial goal. Maurice put an immediate stop to the question and said:

“Well, hey, let’s go with him. We’re good,” Maurice responded. “We’re in Boston. Stay with the Bruins, brother, I’m with you.”

Wyshynski quickly corrected Maurice and replied:

"I'm from Brooklyn, man, I ain't from Boston."

After asnwering some questions, Paul Maurice recalled his earlier interaction and said:

“I don’t mean to offend you anytime, but we don’t always share the same opinion about what happens on the ice. I am absolutely partisan, like 100 percent. Sometimes, I feel like you guys are, too. But clearly, like (you’re) from Brooklyn, why would you be?”

Paul Maurice defended Sam Bennett's hit on Brad Marchand

Sam Bennett's collision with Brad Marchand, which included a punch by Bennett, forced the Bruins captain to exit Game 3 and was ruled out of Game 4 because of an upper-bosy injury.

In the post-game interview after Game 3, Paul Maurice was asked if he saw a punch from Sam Bennett, to which he replied:

"No, and I don’t think most of you would either. It was just a collision. In a perfect world, every team has everybody healthy. Nobody likes to see anybody hurt."

On the day of Game 3, it was not clear that Sam Bennett had punched Brad Marchand. But ahead of Game 4, TNT released a new camera angle which showed Sam Bennett taking a swing at Brad Marchand. NHL fans gave mixed reactions to the newly camera angle of the collision.

After the Panthers' Game 4 win, Sam Bennett joined NHLonTNT's broadcast and addressed his collision with Brad Marchand during Game 3. Bennett said:

"On that play, obviously, I'm not trying to, you know, punch him in the head. Like everyone's saying, other people can have different opinions."

Providing more claritiy about the play on the ice, Bennett added:

"I've just brace myself for him to come and hit me. You know, there's no way I would have had time to think about punching him in the head .. but, you know, people can see it however they want. It's playoff hockey; there's going to be hard plays."