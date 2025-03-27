"People like me only (because) of the interview": Nikita Grebenkin wants his narrative to change after funny interaction with young Flyers fans

Nikita Grebenkin spoke about wanting his narrative to change after a memorable run-in with young Flyers fans. Grebenkin went viral last year for his enthusiastic "backcheck, forecheck, paycheck" comment after his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

While the clip showcased his infectious energy, Grebenkin feels it also led to people viewing him as more of a viral meme than a serious hockey player.

Now with the Philadelphia Flyers after a recent trade deadline deal, Grebenkin aims to reshape that narrative.

In an interview with TSN’s Mark Masters, he acknowledged that Toronto fans embraced his personality but suggested they liked him primarily for his viral interview moment rather than his on-ice skills.

“My first day, I went on a little walk and two kids saw me. They told their father, "Oh forecheck, backcheck, paycheck." I am like 'Wow, that's interesting. Interesting to me'.”

He said people in Russia know him only for his hockey, not for the viral clip like they do in the United States.

“But right now, I haven't played NHL in a long time ... I don't play, but people like me only of the interview. You know, I want change."

Grebenkin wants to be known as more than just his meme-worthy soundbite. Though his time in Toronto was short, playing only 7 games, he felt supported by the organization and remains grateful.

"Thank you Toronto—people, teammates,..., manager Brad. But the guys really helped me. It's the start of my career [in]America, and they really helped me," he said.

Grebenkin spent the majority of this season playing for the Toronto Marlies, where he put up 9 goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 39 games. Now with the Flyers' affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, he’s made an impact early with 3 points in his first 4 games.

Nikita Grebenkin keeps in touch with former teammate Max Domi

Though he's now with the Philadelphia Flyers, Nikita Grebenkin shared that he still keeps in touch with his former teammates – especially Max Domi.

"Yes, Max Domi ... Max helped me in Toronto. Every time he spoke to me, [when] I went down (to Marlies), or up (to Leafs)."

"I like Max, and I like all my full teammates in Toronto Maple Leafs. Every guy helped me a little, but helped," said Nikita Grebenkin.

The close bond between Nikita Grebenkin and Domi was clear even after the trade. When Grebenkin posted a farewell message to Toronto fans, he included a photo with Domi. Domi commented "Good luck buddy. Going to miss you" on the post.

