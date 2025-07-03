PIC: Connor McDavid & wife Lauren unload with relaxing '9 & dine' golf session after taxing Oilers season

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is spending quality time with family this offseason following the Oilers gutting loss in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season.
On Wednesday, McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared a photo on her Instagram stories featuring a quiet moment from their date night. The image showed the two of them seated in a golf cart, with Lauren’s hand resting on Connor’s leg, and her engagement and wedding rings visible.
“9 & dine ⛳🤍,” she captioned the story.
McDavid, dressed in a mauve athletic shirt and black shorts, appeared relaxed behind the wheel while Lauren’s black outfit with white trim was also visible.
The Oilers captain played 67 games in the 2024–25 regular season, missing out the rest due to injuries. He scored 26 goals and 74 assists for 100 points during the stretch and ranked sixth in league scoring with a +20 rating. This was also his seventh 100-point season.
In the playoffs, McDavid played 22 games recording seven goals and 26 assists, totaling 33 points. He tied Leon Draisaitl as the team’s top playoff scorer and became the second-fastest player in NHL history to reach 100 career playoff assists in 90 games.
McDavid is now one of four players ever to record 20 or more points in four straight postseasons. Despite McDavid’s brilliance and the Oilers’ deep playoff push, the team fell short in the Stanley Cup Final and ended up losing in six games to the Panthers.
Connor McDavid’s wife hosts outdoor birthday dinner for current, ex-Oilers players’ partners
Over the weekend Lauren Kyle held an outdoor birthday dinner. The event was attended by current and former Oilers players' partners. The guests included Ryan McLeod’s girlfriend Alexie Andlauer, Adam Henrique’s wife Lauren, Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel and Connor Schlichting’s partner Sami Punzo.
Lauren later reposted several Instagram stories from the dinner. The table was set outdoors with neutral linens, fall-colored flowers and printed menus. There was a cocktail menu next to floral arrangements with blush and burnt orange roses. Place settings featured linen napkins, personalized cards and centerpieces made of fresh fruit and candles.
In one of the stories, Lauren posed for photos with Sami Punzo, wearing a blush gown. Rachel Gagner also posted a picture of a cocktail from the party and called Lauren the “dreamiest hostess.”
Lauren had shared more photos from her birthday day earlier this week, which included a golf outing, group pictures, golf cart rides and a cake. She turned 29 this year and Connor McDavid posted a sweet birthday message for her on his Instagram.
