PIC: Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin celebrates son Nikita's 9th birthday

Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin recently celebrated his son Nikiat’s 9th birthday. He shared an adorable photo with his son on his Instagram stories on Saturday.
In the photo, Malkin was seen smiling warmly while hugging Nikita who stood in front of an impressive birthday balloon display. The setup featured a large silver “9,” colorful balloons in red, yellow, blue, green and white, and metallic balloons spelling out “NIKITA.”
Evgeni Malkin is married to Anna Kasterova, a Russian television personality from Zelenograd. The couple got engaged in November 2015 and welcomed their son Nikita on May 31, 2016. The family currently resides in Pittsburgh.
Malkin often spends quality time with Nikita, engaging in activities like playing, fishing, and attending soccer practices together. Earlier, Nikita joined his father in Chicago for Malkin's 1,000th NHL game and had the honor of reading the team's starting lineup in the locker room.
Evgeni Malkin and son Nikita linked up with Jake Paul at the Miami GP
Earlier this month, Evgeni Malkin and his son Nikita went to the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome. They also met YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul at the event.
Malkin shared several Instagram stories from race day on his account. One of the photos showed Nikita standing next to Jake Paul near the track. Nikita wore a light blue shirt and headphones. Another video showed the race in action.
In the final story, Malkin stood by the track with his son wearing a white shirt and cream joggers.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri won the title race at the GP. He finished 4.6 seconds ahead of teammate Lando Norris, while George Russell came third, over 37 seconds behind.
The same week, Malkin visited the Ronald McDonald House in Pittsburgh. He gave them a $71,000 check as part of his “I’m Score for Kids” campaign. Malkin donates $710, a not to his jersey number, for every point he scores in a season. He had 50 points in 68 games this year, adding up to $35,500. The local McDonald’s restaurants matched the amount.
“It’s very important for me. I play here 19 years,” he said. “I like to work with the Ronald McDonald House, and I hope this might help with families, kids. Because I have a great life, I'm a lucky guy, but I try to do my best to help other people.” [NHL.com]
Malkin originally started the charity effort in 2022. It helps families with sick children get housing and support near hospitals. Over three seasons, Malkin has raised $284,000 for the cause.
