[PICS] Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith drops adorable "summer smiles" photo dump with her three children

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 07, 2025 05:07 GMT
Johnny Gaudreau
Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith drops adorable "summer smiles" photo dump with her three children [via IG/@meredithgaudreau_]

On Wednesday, late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith Gaudreau posted a carousel of candid summer moments featuring her three children, daughter Noa, son Johnny Jr. and newborn baby Carter.

In the first photo, Meredith was seen sitting on a couch with all three kids in matching outfits. The next image showed Meredith curled up on a chair with Carter lying on her lap and Johnny Jr. snuggled next to her. Another click saw Johnny Jr. sitting on a pink fuzzy chair in patterned pajamas.

“Summer smiles 💛💛💛😘,” Meredith captioned the post.

One of the slides featured Noa at an outdoor cafe table with two iced drinks. Next, Carter was seen lying on Meredith’s lap looking up with a smile. In another image, Johnny Jr. sat on the floor in a white printed outfit and backwards cap.

Meredith also captured Noa and Johnny Jr. standing barefoot on a driveway in casual summer outfits. Another shot showed Noa lying in bed next to Meredith, holding a red Elmo toy. Then, a cozy scene saw Meredith curled up on the couch with Noa smiling at the camera while baby Carter dozed on Meredith’s chest.

A beach photo showed Meredith holding Carter, both dressed in light summer clothes with the ocean in the background. Another image captured Meredith and Johnny Jr. lounging on an outdoor white couch at sunset, laughing together. The final photo featured Noa at the kitchen counter face painted with blue designs.

Johnny Gaudreau’s daughter Noa was flower girl at Zach Werenski’s wedding

Earlier last month, Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski married his longtime partner Odette Peters in a ceremony attended by close family and friends. Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau’s daughter Noa served as the flower girl at the special occasion.

Meredith Gaudreau shared a few snaps from the event on her Instagram stories including one photo featuring Noa in a white gown. In the caption, she wrote:

“Uncle Z’s flower girl.”

Werenski and Johnny Gaudreau were close friends and teammates in Columbus, and their families have remained connected off the ice. Earlier this summer, Meredith hosted a bachelorette party for Odette Peters on a river cruiser.

The wedding weekend included a rehearsal dinner on Friday, with images posted by Odette showing the couple celebrating together. The main ceremony followed on Saturday, where friends and family attended the private ceremony.

