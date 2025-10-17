  • home icon
  [PICS] Kiefer Sherwood's wife Ariela shares 'honeymoon diaries' from Tuscany, Italy

[PICS] Kiefer Sherwood's wife Ariela shares 'honeymoon diaries' from Tuscany, Italy

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 17, 2025 12:00 GMT
[PICS] Kiefer Sherwood
Kiefer Sherwood's wife Ariela shares 'honeymoon diaries' from Tuscany, Italy [via IG/@ariela_sherwood]

This summer, Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood tied the knot with his longtime partner Ariela Smith. On Thursday, Airela shared a photo series from their honeymoon in Tuscany, Italy, on her Instagram.

One of the pics showed a view of a villa pool surrounded by cypress trees. In another click, the couple posed together under warm Tuscan light, Ariela wearing a silky champagne dress while Kiefer stood beside her in white linen.

“Honeymoon diaries 🍯🌙,” she captioned the post.

A few shots captured Ariela in floral and white summer dresses as she wandered the villa grounds and garden paths, while others featured pink umbrellas and sunbeds overlooking olive groves. Kiefer appeared in a few clicks in casualwear.

The gallery also had snaps of Italian cuisine including colorful plates of pasta, wood-fired pizza and homemade dishes Kiefer was seen preparing in the kitchen. Ariela shared mirror selfies in elegant evening outfits and cozy loungewear rounding out the intimate photo diary.

Kiefer Sherwood opens up about early challenge in his relationship with Ariela

Last month, Kiefer Sherwood and his wife Ariela Smith reflected on their family life in the team’s “Going Home” video series. In the episode, Sherwood revealed that one of his earliest challenges in their relationship involved Ariela’s dog Luca.

Growing up allergic to dogs, Sherwood initially struggled when meeting Luca.

“At the beginning of our relationship, I was like, ‘it's going to be me or the dog’ because my allergies were so bad when I was around him,” he recalled with a laugh.
“It's funny how things come to be, because now he's like a kid, and he's got so much personality, and I wouldn't have it any other way,” Sherwood said.
He added that this summer they created a playful game together, with him playing as “the quarterback” and Luca as “the wide receiver.”

Ariela noted that Sherwood shows a different side at home than what fans see on the ice.

“He is much calmer and more affectionate at home, especially with Luca,” she said.

The couple tied the knot earlier this summer on July 26 at the Cherub Garden within the Stonepine Estate in Carmel Valley, California. The ceremony was officiated by Sherwood’s longtime friend and former Miami University teammate Karch Bachman. Luca served as ring bearer, donning a tuxedo collar, while Ariela walked down the aisle to a violin rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted.”

bell-icon Manage notifications