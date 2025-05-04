Former NHL defenseman PK Subban had choice words for the league's highest-paid players following Mikko Rantanen's incredible performance in Game 7 between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche.

Rantanen, who signed an 8-year, $96 million contract extension in March with a $12 million AAV, erupted for a hat trick and an assist to lead the Stars to a 4-2 victory over the Avs. His performance sent Dallas to the second round. He also recorded a four-point performance in Game 6.

Speaking on "NHL on ESPN," Subban called out the NHL's elite talents, saying (1:50 onwards):

"You want to get paid the big bucks in this league - 12, 11, 10, 13 million, whatever it is - this is what we expect from you."

"That's the standard. You want to make the big bucks? If you're coming out here and you're dancing around the ice and don’t have these results, we're going to say something about it."

He went on to praise Rantanen's clutch performance:

"This kid comes out - back-to-back four-point performances in the toughest games, on a new team, trying to prove to his teammates who he is."

Subban called Rantanen's performance worthy of long-lasting recognition and added that it deserved serious respect.

Subban didn’t mention anyone directly, but his remarks seemed to point toward Elias Pettersson, who underperformed this season despite his $92.8 million contract.

After putting up 102 points and earning Hart Trophy buzz in 2022-23, Pettersson managed just 45 points this year—well below expectations.

Mark Messier's take on Mikko Rantanen's performance in Game 7

Mikko Rantanen scored two third-period goals brought the Stars back from a deficit, before he sealed the win with an empty-netter against his former team. Rantanen was traded from Colorado to Carolina and then to Dallas at the deadline earlier this year.

Hockey legend Mark Messier praised Rantanen's heroics, saying:

"You've got to love Rantanen, the way he came alive in the third period. One of the reasons why a player like that is so sought — he's got all the size, all the skill, all the drive. To be able to come up with the goals that he did at the moment that he did is incredible."

Mikko Rantanen and the Stars will now face either St. Louis or Winnipeg in the second round. Their decisive Game 7 clash is on Sunday.

