"Please don't" "Keep your head up Brady": Maple Leafs fans react as Ryan Reaves gets recalled from Marlies

Ryan Reaves has been recalled by the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of their playoff series against the Ottawa Senators. The forward joined the team for an optional skate on Friday morning. He was sent down to the Toronto Marlies in March after being placed on waivers.

Reaves played 39 games with the Leafs this season and recorded two assists. He also had one assist in five playoff games last year. Now that rosters have expanded for the playoffs, the Leafs added him back to the team.

The team shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) through its PR account.

"Maple Leafs F Ryan Reaves has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL)," the post said.

The announcement quickly got reactions from fans on X.

"This guys not gonna do anything for us, please do not play him over Pacioretty…," another fan tweeted the decision to play him over Max Pacioretty.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"OHHHH BABY HES BACK," one fan tweeted, excited to see Reaves return.

"They’re going to play this guy 4 mins a game while an actual hockey player sits and watches," one user tweeted.

"LMFAO Leafs are cooked," a fan tweeted.

Toronto Maple Leafs want to start strong against Ottawa Senators

On Thursday, Chris Tanev spoke about the Ottawa Senators in the postgame media press conference ahead of Game 1.

"We know how good of a team they are, we know how hard they play, we know how well-coached they are," Tanev said, via TSN.com. "They're a very structured team that does all the right things, does the little things to win games, and that's why they've had a successful year."

The Leafs haven’t beaten the Senators in their last five meetings. Toronto ended the regular season strong, winning 13 of its previous 16 games. They hope to carry that into the playoffs. Injured players like Jake McCabe, David Kampf, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson may return.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube is hopeful they’ll be ready.

“Fairly confident ... I think they’re all in pretty good shape,” Berube said on Thursday via Sportsnet. “I feel pretty good about it.”

Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4) will next face the Ottawa Senators (45-30-7) on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

