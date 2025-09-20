  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Linus Ullmark
  • "Pretty terrible" - Senators' Linus Ullmark delivers unfiltered take on his start to training camp

"Pretty terrible" - Senators' Linus Ullmark delivers unfiltered take on his start to training camp

By ARJUN B
Modified Sep 20, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Linus Ullmark delivers unfiltered take on his start to training camp - Source: Imagn

Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark didn’t sugarcoat things when asked about his first couple of days at training camp. After back-to-back sessions on the ice, he admitted unhappiness with how he’s played so far.

Ad

Heading into his second full season with Ottawa, expectations are higher than ever after the Senators reached the playoffs last spring, only to fall to the Maple Leafs in the first round. Ullmark said that he holds himself to a high standard, and right now, he hasn’t reached it.

“I thought that was a pretty terrible showing. Sometimes that happens. Sometimes you’re the best one out there, and sometimes you’re not, but you’ve got to come in and have a little bit better one tomorrow,” Linus Ullmark said (per ottawacitizen.com).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He stressed that it’s still very early, with only two practices in the books, so there’s no reason for concern.

Ullmark spent the offseason at home in northern Sweden and returned to the ice in early August. Senators goalie coach Justin Peters flew over for the second summer in a row to work with Ullmark for a week, focusing on fine-tuning details and mindset ahead of camp.

“(Peters) came over, and we did a full week of trying to get a head start to work on different details. … Ullmark said. It was pretty good. But then I also think we’re going to have to do some little changes for next summer that might improve. You live as you learn, and that’s exciting as well.”
Ad

The Senators kick off preseason Sunday afternoon against the Maple Leafs at Canadian Tire Centre.

Senators HC Travis Green on Linus Ullmark's "terrible" comment to start the training camp

Senators coach Travis Green downplayed Linus Ullmark’s self-criticism about his start to training camp. He felt Ullmark had a good first day, and although he didn’t watch him too closely on the second, he was fairly sure that Ullmark didn’t allow a goal in the scrimmage.

Ad
“He’s been fine,” Green said. “Linus can be tough on himself.”

Green made it clear that he has full confidence in his starting goalie.

“Linus is a good goalie, and I still project him to play a lot of games, and a lot of that will come down to how he feels, and we definitely don’t want to tax him too much,” he added.

The Senators open their regular season Oct. 9 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications