"Prison rules out there" "Eye for an eye": NHL fans react as Matthew Tkachuk sends chilling warning to William Nylander

Matthew Tkachuk gave a warning to William Nylander after Game 4 between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers won 2-0 on Sunday night, tying the second-round playoff series 2-2. The game ended with a heated moment on the ice.

Late in the third period, Toronto’s Max Domi hit Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov from behind. The hit led to a fight between several players. After the scuffle, Tkachuk talked to Nylander near the bench and threatened him. A video later posted by B/R Open Ice on X, they wrote:

"Matthew Tkachuk was telling Willy Nylander that he was going after him next game because of the Domi hit on Barkov 😳"

In the video, Tkachuk told William Nylander that he was coming after him in the next game. He was targeting Nylander for Domi’s hit on Barkov. The moment quickly received attention online, and fans began reacting to it.

"I mean eye for an eye. Prison rules out there," one fan said.

"I LOVE IT. EYE FOR AN EYE," another fan said.

"Now they have pissed the Panthers off not sure that was a good idea. Bennett, Marchant and Chucky LOL," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Tkachuk really calling his shot like a movie villain 😅 Nylander better be ready for that heat next game! 🔥," one fan said.

"I kept saying it when we went down 2-0. There is not team in the NHL that I would rather be down against than these choke artists. Now we’re roaring back and going for their necks. Their team is too soft to keep up with our physicality for a whole series. Game 5 we break them," another fan said.

"Looked like he was talking to Matthews if you see the other video," one fan said.

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander reacted to the threat

William Nylander talked to the media about Matthew Tkachuk's threat after the Game 4 loss to the Panthers. He was asked about Tkachuk’s comment by a reporter, replying to which he said.

"Just talking. I mean, that’s what he does."

When asked if it bothered him, he did not seem to care.

"No. He'll probably do whatever he can do to get a player off their game. But yeah, next game is gonna be a fun one," Nylander told the reporter.

Clearly, Tkachuk was playing his mind games on William Nylander. He leads the team with 15 playoff points, which includes six goals and nine assists. Game 5 will be played in Toronto on Wednesday.

