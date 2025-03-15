"PTSD" "Another day in office": NHL fans hilariously react as ex-NHLer maintains poker face during son Max Domi's heavy blows on Nate Schmidt

NHL fans shared their light-hearted reactions to a post showcasing Toronto Maple Leafs' forward Max Domi’s fight on Thursday night and his father, Tie Domi’s lack of reaction to it.

After landing a crushing hit on Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe in the first period, Domi immediately squared off against Panthers’ defenseman Nate Schmidt for a brawl which saw both players land heavy blows on each other.

Max’s father Tie Domi, who had a reputation as an enforcer during his 16-year NHL career, was watching the game rinkside and seemed unconcerned about his son getting into a fight on the ice.

ESPN’s SportsCenter posted a split-screen video of the action and Tie’s reaction (or lack of it) on X (formerly Twitter) after Thursday’s game.

“Tie Domi sat unfazed while his son Max dropped the gloves 😂,” the post caption read.

Hockey fans posted tongue-in-cheek and light-hearted comments in response.

"It's just another day in the office," a fan posted.

"Did his son win?" Another asked.

"If “Act like you’ve been there before” was a person," yet another reacted.

"Fights just like his old man. Beast." One user posted.

"Now this is how you gain hockey fans," another user said.

"Tie Domi stayed calm as Max fought, proving toughness runs in the family. Father and son share the same fearless hockey spirit!" A fan wrote.

"So unfazed. Epic," yet another said.

Domi also scored a goal in the third period with the Leafs trailing 3-1. However, the Toronto team could not find another goal on the night as Florida held on to seal a narrow 3-2 win.

Max Domi shares his thoughts about the fight

Max Domi was one of the most energetic players for both teams during Thursday's game and got close to getting a Gordie Howe hat trick (a goal, an assist and a fight).

“I think it was a big hit. It's part of the game," Domi said via The Hockey News. "I think I might have caught him a little bit on the way down. Obviously, I don't like doing that, but it definitely wasn't my intention. I got a lot of respect for him, so yeah, Schmitty hung in there, and it's a part of the game.”

The Leafs will face off against local rivals the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

