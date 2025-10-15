  • home icon
  Rangers fans unmerciful towards $68 million Mika Zibanejad's conflicted feelings about team's goalless 0-3 start at home

Rangers fans unmerciful towards $68 million Mika Zibanejad's conflicted feelings about team's goalless 0-3 start at home

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 15, 2025 04:09 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers
Rangers fans unmerciful towards $68 million Mika Zibanejad's conflicted feelings about team's goalless 0-3 start at home - Source: Imagn

New York Rangers fans on social media didn't hold back in criticizing forward Mika Zibanejad's conflicted feelings about the team's dismal 0-3 start at home.

On Tuesday, the Rangers were shut out 2-0 by the Edmonton Oilers, becoming the first team in NHL history to lose three consecutive home games without scoring a goal.

When asked about the Rangers' record, Mika Zibanejad expressed:

"I don't know whether to laugh or cry, honestly."
Blueshirts fans appeared less than impressed with Zibanejad's assessment, taking to X (formerly called Twitter) to share their reactions.

One tweeted:

"Rather him waive his no trade clause…"
Another chimed in:

"Guy has literally played the same since resigning that terrible contract 4 years ago. Never seen a player like him get high quality chances but can’t consistently finish. Him and Cuylle always miss the net or can’t finish unreal. So happy we traded Kreider who actually finished."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"He should waive his no movement clause is what he should do," a third fan wrote."
"Mika would be in the hall of fame of giving pathetic quotes," one humorously posted.
"Mika, welcome to the club. We've been stuck in that limbo since the first April Fools joke ever. Laugh it off or join the cry fest? one X user wrote.
"Laugh all the way to the bank. Getting paid for some cardio isn’t a bad gig," another chimed in.

Mika Zibanejad, currently signed to a $68 million deal, has amassed a point through one goal in five games this season. He has been pointless in the last two games.

Rangers captain J.T. Miller shares his thoughts about 0-3 home record

After the New York Rangers' 2-0 defeat to the Edmonton Oilers, captain J.T. Miller cautioned against overreacting, noting that it was only the fifth game of the season.

"First of all, let's not make this bigger than it is. It's game five. A lot to like about our game. It's a unique situation but let's not blow this out of proportion here," Miller said.

Miller has accumulated three points through a goal and two assists in five games. The Rangers play the Toronto Maple Leafs next at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

