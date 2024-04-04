"Rempe got worked, that’s embarrassing" - NHL fans react to crazy 10-player fight two seconds after opening faceoff at Devils-Rangers game

In a stunning display of hockey mayhem, the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils engaged in a full-scale brawl just two seconds into their game on Wednesday night.

As the puck dropped, all 10 skaters on the ice shed their gloves and began throwing punches, setting the tone for a heated rivalry match.

Expand Tweet

The main event featured Rangers forward Matt Rempe and Devils enforcer Kurtis MacDermid, who had unfinished business from a previous encounter on March 11, when Rempe knocked out New Jersey's Jonas Siegenthaler.

The two heavyweights continued their fight for a full minute after the other altercations had ended.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the chaotic scene.

One fan commented: "Rempe got worked, that's embarrassing.”

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to the 10-player fight:

"Boys will watch this and just say "hell yeah," one fan wrote on X.

"THIS IS WHAT HOCKEY IS ALL ABOUT," another said.

One fan shared his love for hockey:

"5 fights! Who doesn't love Hockey!?!".

Another fan wanted to know the reason for this fight:

"What led to this!? Had to be something from last game?"

"Why’s no one separating them?" Uche wrote on X.

The aftermath of the melee saw eight players ejected, with the Rangers losing defensemen Matt Rempe, Jacob Trouba, K'Andre Miller and forward Barclay Goodrow.

The Devils had defensemen Kevin Bahl and John Marino, along with forwards Chris Tierney and MacDermid ejected.

Other fights included Miller vs. Marino, Trouba vs. Tierney, Goodrow vs. Bahl and New York's Jimmy Vesey against New Jersey's Curtis Lazar, the only two who avoided ejections.

All 10 players received a five-minute penalty for engaging in a fight.

The Rangers won the game 4-3.

Kurtis MacDermid's take on the fight with Rempe and the 5 vs 5 brawl

New Jersey Devils defenseman Kurtis MacDermid said Wednesday's line brawl right off the opening faceoff against the New York Rangers was not pre-planned.

"I had no idea that was going to happen. It was a spur-of-the-moment thing," MacDermid said post-game of the five simultaneous fights.

"It was great to see the team responding that way and having each other's backs out there," he added.

MacDermid fought with Rangers forward Matt as part of the melee.

"I have a lot of respect for him [Rempe]. He's a young kid trying to do his thing. I understand that," MacDermid said.

Expand Tweet

This represented a change of tone from last month when MacDermid said he had "lost a lot of respect" for Matt following a controversial hit.