Russian NHLers Alex Ovechkin & Evgeni Malkin hopeful of hockey mending US-Russia relations amid geopolitical turmoil

Russian NHL stars Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin are hoping hockey can help bridge the divide between the United States and Russia amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, with the war in Ukraine expected to be a key topic of discussion.

Over the weekend, while taking part in the Ovi Cup gala match, Ovechkin told CNN’s Fred Pleitgen that both nations share a deep love for hockey, and he hopes the sport can help foster a connection despite the political climate.

"“Both countries love hockey, so I hope it’s going to connect well and we will see,” Ovechkin told CNN.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin echoed the sentiment in his own conversation with CNN.

“People love hockey here and people love hockey in the U.S. It’s a big meeting I think next week between Trump and Putin,and I hope they have a good meeting and everything is done, ”Malkin said.

Trump and Putin also met in 2018 during Trump’s first term, holding a summit in Helsinki, Finland — one of the most notable U.S.–Russia meetings.

Former NHLer Viacheslav Fetisov on US-Russia relations

Viacheslav Fetisov, a former Soviet defenseman, is one of the first Soviet players permitted to join the NHL. He recalls the transformative experience of transitioning from a political rivalry to a shared passion for the sport.

“I was first to come to the National Hockey League. It was 1989, and it was still the Cold War. Still it was hate between the people [of both countries] but as soon as you start playing we start to understand each other, we start to become friends.” Viacheslav Fetisov said.

Fetisov's journey from the Soviet national team to the New Jersey Devils. And later the Detroit Red Wings, where he became a part of the "Russian Five," exemplifies the power of hockey to bridge cultural divides.

He won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1997 and 1998. He became the first player to take the trophy to Russia.

"So, obviously all this is about sports, it's about watching great hockey, but at the same time what people here say is for them, hockey is friendship, in this case, possible friendship between US and Russia." reporter Pleitgen said.

It remains to be seen how the discussions between the U.S. and Russia will unfold.

