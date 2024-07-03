Former NHLer Ryan Whitney has shared a contrasting opinion on Joel Quenneville's controversial NHL reinstatement. On Monday, the NHL decided to lift the ban on Quenneville, Stan Bowman and Al Maclsaac, allowing them to return to the league.

The move comes over two years after they were penalized in connection with the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal. Starting on July 10, the aforementioned trio will be permitted to sign contracts with NHL teams.

On the "Spitting Chicelts" podcast, Whitney expressed his views on the matter, offering a different perspective from others in the hockey community (02:55:01):

"I'll tell you this: in the real world—and I'm not saying this isn't the real world—this is the hockey world. In the real world, especially with this subject and what went down, people get in trouble, serve their time, pay their dues, and deal with their sentence."

Whitney expressed his support for the reinstatement of Quenneville, acknowledging the differing opinions surrounding their return and recognizing that some reckon they should never be involved in the game again.

However, Whitney said that he doesn't align with the idea of a permanent ban.

"I feel like they have been out of the game for a decently long time, and there will always be people who think they should never be able to be involved in the game again.

"I don't share that opinion. That's just my view on it. It felt like the time was kind of here; it seemed like it had already been long enough.," he continued.

Whitney made a bold assertion, declaring that if a team's goal is to win games and are prepared to face criticism from certain factions, they shouldn't hesitate to hire Joel Quenneville.

"I don't know if that was part of this release, but I'm telling you right now: if you want to win games and you're a GM willing to face a little backlash and not care about certain internet people and certain reporters that may come at you, you go hire Joel Quenneville," Whitney added.

Many in the NHL community, though, expressed their dissatisfaction online regarding the decision to reintegrate Quenneville and the two others into the league.

Reacting to the news, one X/Twitter user said:

"They should never be allowed back in the league. This is ridiculous."

Another described it as 'malpractice' from the league:

"Unserious league. Only Bettman would allow such malpractice."

"What an awful mistake the NHL is making here," said another.

Ex-NHLer slams NHL for controversial reinstatement of Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman & Al Maclsaac

Former Calgary Flames defenseman Akim Aliu didn't hold back and slammed the league for reinstating Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman and Al Masclsaac in a controversial NHL reinstatement.

Taking to X/Twitter, Aliu strongly criticized the decision:

"Cover up a sexual assault in order to win a championship, sit out 2 and a half years and you’re welcomed back into the league with open arms. There are honest mistakes and there are malicious acts."

"Being part of the highest level of sports in your field is a privilege and actions like this should preclude you from ever being part that again. NHL leadership was and continuous to be a complete farce."

