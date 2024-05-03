Sabres lining up succession plan for $750,000,000 franchise following health crisis of co-owner Kim Pegula: Reports

The Buffalo Sabres have a succession plan in place for co-owner Kim Pegula, who’s been absent from her ownership and management duties since 2022.

Kim Pegula suffered a cardiac episode in June 2022, leaving her incapacitated. Sabres’ co-owner Terry Pegula stepped in to take over Kim Pegula’s role in the Sabres’ ownership group.

The succession plan has been put into place for the Sabres’, valued at $750 million, according to Forbes. The plan also extends to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

As part of the turnover in ownership, Terry Pegula’s eldest daughter, Laura, has emerged as a leader within the Sabres’ ownership team. Laura has attended NHL Board of Governor meetings on behalf of her father, leading to speculation about the club’s state of affairs.

In the meantime, the bulk of Hockey Operations management has been delegated to GM Kevyn Adams, per the Hockey News. Adams was named GM in 2020, replacing Jason Botterill. Since then, Adams has taken on increasing responsibility within the Sabres’ decision-making structure.

Not much in terms of the Sabres’ day-to-day operations will change but rumors have emerged about the club’s potential sale. However, such rumors are untrue, according to The Athletic.

So, the Pegula family seems to be committed to leading the Sabres even in Kim Pegula’s absence. Only time will tell if the Pegulas remain committed to running the Sabres.

Kim Pegula’s Sabres in win-now mode

The recent reunion with coach Lindy Ruff has led to speculation regarding the Sabres’ current position. According to The Athletic, Ruff considers the team to be in “win-now” mode.

With that in mind, GM Kevyn Adams has stated that the Pegula Family has given him full support, per The Athletic. Adams said:

"I have been given every single resource to make this team the best it can be. For me, it’s about winning. So we will do whatever it takes to win."

These words sound encouraging, especially for a team that has now missed the playoffs for 13 straight seasons.

As the playoffs chug along and free agency looms closer, the Sabres will need to sort out their priorities. The club ranked 23rd in goals and 29th. Those numbers will need to drastically improve if the Sabres want to have any chance of making the postseason next year.

In the meantime, the first step for the Sabres will be the draft. With a little luck, the Sabres could land a top-five pick.