Brady Tkachuk pens sweet birthday message for wife & "best mom" Emma; sister Taryn chimes in to wish "sista"

This week, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and his sister Taryn took to Instagram to celebrate a special occasion for Brady’s wife Emma Tkachuk.

On Wednesday, both siblings shared affectionate posts in honor of Emma’s birthday. Brady posted a photo to his Instagram story showing Emma crouched beside their one-year-old son Ryder at what appeared to be a local sheep farm.

In the caption, he wrote:

“Happy birthday to the best mom out there.”

Taryn shared two tributes of her own. In one story, she posted a throwback photo of the two women seated together at an event decorated with large illuminated LOVE letters and pink-and-white balloons, writing:

“Happy birthday sista 🤝🤝.”

A second click showed the pair posing together in the golden hour with Taryn dressed in a red gown and Emma in a denim jacket and black skirt. She added the caption:

“Miss you (and Ryder) ❤️❤️.”

via Instagram/@bradytkachuk, @taryntkachuk

Brady and Emma originally met while attending Boston University and have been together since 2017. They became engaged in July 2022 and married the following summer in July 2023. Their son Ryder Keith Tkachuk was born in September 2024.

Brady Tkachuk shares update following thumb surgery

Earlier this week, Brady Tkachuk spoke publicly for the first time since undergoing surgery on his right thumb.

The Senators forward had the procedure on October 16 after suffering the injury during a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. The team later confirmed that Tkachuk is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

"They fully repaired the ligament, it was fully torn," Tkachuk said. "They re-stabilized the joints. I was under for a 2 hour nap - I was fired up about that. They said it went awesome, very very smooth."

NHL reporter Claire Hanna shared a photo of Tkachuk with his right hand heavily wrapped showing bandages around his wrist and palm. Tkachuk said his doctors were pleased with the results of the operation and he visited New York for a follow-up appointment on October 21.

Although there’s no firm timeline beyond the initial six-to-eight-week estimate, the Senators captain is hopeful about his recovery.

“It’s too early to say, of course, but I’ll try to get back the first possible day,” he said. “I’m able to skate now and it’s only been nine days off the ice, so the legs and conditioning will stay. But it’s just going to be a little bit before I can stick handle and shoot.”

Before being sidelined, Tkachuk recorded three assists in three games to start the season.

