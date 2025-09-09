Alex Formenton played his last NHL game in 2022 for the Ottawa Senators, after which he did not sign with any other NHL team despite being an RFA. After a small stint at Swiss pro league's HC Ambri-Piotta, the 25-year-old left the team as he faced sexual assault charges, along with four other Hockey Canada players, stemming from a alleged event that allegedly transpired during a gala event in June 2018 in London, Ontario.

In July 2025, Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia acquitted all five players of the sexual assault charges, on the grounds that the evidence was not "credible or reliable". The Crown decided to not appeal the judge's decision to acquit all five players. The NHL released a statement saying the five players were "ineligible to play in the league", subjected to further investigation.

Ottawa Senators GM and President of hockey operaions, Steve Staois, publicly addressed the potential return of Alex Formenton to his former club, after his acquittal in the sexaul assault case. According to the Ottawa Sun, Staios said,

“I have no comment on that, It’s a league matter and the player is ineligible to play.”

Amid the NHLPA fighting for all five players' reinstatement into the league, Formenton has returned to the Swiss pro hockey league's HC Ambri-Piotta for the rest of 2025, with an option to extend through the end of the season.

HC Ambri-Piotta released a public statement confirming Alex Formenton's return to the club.

“Leaving his personal experiences in Canada behind him, Alex has decided to return to hockey and has expressed his desire to relaunch his professional career wearing the number 10 jersey for Ambri. The Leventina club is delighted with his return and looks forward to welcoming him back to the ice of the Gottardo Arena.”

Senators' Tim Stutzle weighs in on Alex Formenton signing with Swiss pro team after sexual assault case acquittal

Senators star and Alex Formenton's former teammate Tim Stutzle commented on the 25-year-old winger returning to play pro hockey. According to the Ottawa Sun, Stutzle said,

“I’m happy he signed in Switzerland and I wish him all the best."

The Senators drafted Alex Formenton in the second round of the 2017 NHL draft. During his four seasons with the team, Formenton has played 109 games, and accumulated 39 points, from 23 goals and 16 assists.

The Sun's Bruce Garrioch reckons Formenton may have signed a deal with HC Ambri-Piotta only up until December, in hopes of being signed by an NHL team before then. As per the CBA, an RFA (in this case Alex Formenton), has to be contracted latest by December 1.

