Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green was honest in his assessment of goalie Linus Ullmark's play since returning from injury in the 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

Ullmark has gone over two months without a win, with his last victory coming on Dec. 19 against the Calgary Flames. Since returning from his back injury on Feb. 4, Ullmark has had five straight losses.

When asked to evaluate Ullmark's play since coming back, Green said:

"I don't want to speak for how he feels, but I think probably after the second goal tonight, he started to look himself. But I'd probably say it's been average since he came back."

While Green didn't fault Ullmark's play in his first two games back against Tampa Bay and Florida, he was pulled in Saturday's game against Montreal after allowing five goals on just 15 shots. Against Winnipeg, Ullmark was better but still allowed three goals on 38 shots in a losing effort.

Ullmark was a bit harder on himself, saying that his play has been "alright" but that "alright doesn't really cut it in this league."

"The frustrating part is that I'm still looking for that first win since coming back, but it's going to come sooner or later. Hopefully as soon as Sunday or Saturday," Ullmark said.

In the Jets game, Ullmark, who's signed to a four-year $33 million deal, said that the team needed a full 60-minute effort against one of the best teams in the league.

"You've got to fire on all cylinders from minute one until minute 60," he said.

Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators. For the Jets, Kyle Connor, Cole Perfetti, Mason Appleton and Mark Scheifele, while Connor Hellebuyck had 24 saves in the win.

Ottawa Senators HC Travis Green's take on loss to the Winnipeg Jets

After the game, Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green was focused on the positives from his team's performance.

"You're always disappointed when you lose, but I thought it was a step in the right direction for out team," Green said.

While he was disappointed with the loss, Green emphasized the improved play of the Senators, saying that the team's legs were better, the forecheck was improved and that they spent quality time controlling play in the offensive zone.

Green praised the strong Jets team Ottawa faced but believed his Senators played hard despite the unfavorable result.

“Yeah, it's a good team over there, we played a hard fought game," he added.

Ottawa now shifts its sights to Saturday's home matchup against the San Jose Sharks as it looks to return to the win column.

