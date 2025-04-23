Senators HC Travis Green praises ‘energetic’ Max Domi for OT winner as Leafs take rare 2-0 playoff lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs are now up 2-0 in their playoff series as Max Domi scored the winning goal in overtime. The Leafs taking a series lead in the playoffs is rare and hasn't happened in quite some time.

A reporter questioned Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green about his time with the Leafs as a player and seeing Domi hang around the locker room with his father, Tie Domi.

Green talked about knowing Domi since he was a kid and praised him for his energy.

"Energetic guy, I could tell he was going to be a good hockey player from a young age," Green said. "And Obviously, know his dad (Tie Domi) well. Would like to see him have sucess, but obviously not tonight."

Domi played 74 games this season, scoring eight goals and adding 25 assists. He concluded the season with 33 points, a +5 rating, and an average ice time of 14:10 minutes per game. He has now played two playoff games, scoring one goal and earning a +1 rating. He presently plays on the Leafs' second line alongside John Tavares and William Nylander.

Domi made his NHL debut in October 2015 and scored 52 points in his rookie season. But since then, he has played for the Canadiens, Blue Jackets, Hurricanes, Blackhawks and Stars. He joined the Maple Leafs in 2023 with a one-year contract. In 2024, he signed a four-year, $15 million deal to stay in Toronto.

Max Domi talked about Game 2 win over Senators

The Leafs won 3-2 in overtime against the Ottawa Senators in Game 2. Max Domi, who scored the game-winning goal, called it a big win.

“Big win. Obviously, we needed that one,” Domi said, via NHL.com “Got to give Ottawa all the credit in the world, they played a heck of a hockey game. The boys stuck with it, made some plays we had to make at the right time. Big win. On to the next one now."

Morgan Rielly and John Tavares made it 2-0 for Toronto in the first period. Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette tied the game 2-2. But, Max Domi scored the overtime winner with a wrist shot on Simon Benoit's pass.

"Got a little lucky when it squeaked through...," Domi said. "Ullmark is a heck of a goalie, but we will take it.”

Max Domi and Leafs will now head to Ottawa for Game 3.

