Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green hailed his team’s resilient mindset after three consecutive overtime losses in the playoffs.

The Senators lost Game 1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 before dropping back-to-back overtime games in Games 2 and 3, both 3-2. However, Ottawa won Game 4 4-3 in overtime on Saturday to avoid a clean sweep.

Green noted that it’s easy to forget that a team hasn’t experienced overtime in the playoffs before.

“Your team kind of grows in front of your eyes. Tonight, one of the things we talked about was not passing up a shot," Green said. (19:30 onwards)

Green pointed out that many overtime victories come from a shot like the one they took, stressing the need to get pucks to the net while avoiding blocked shots that could turn into a breakaway. He made it clear that the aim isn't just to throw pucks at the net without purpose.

"We talked about playing with no regrets. We talked at the beginning of the series about not wanting to have regrets when you look back. Whether you win or end up losing, play with no regrets," Green added.

Despite trailing the series 3-1, Green said that the Senators will continue to play with confidence.

The Senators got goals from Jake Sanderson, Tim Stutzle, Shane Pinto and David Perron to finally break through against the Leafs. Linus Ullmark was solid in net for Ottawa, making 32 stops.

Matthew Knies, John Tavares and Oliver Ekman-Larsson found the back of the net for Toronto, while Anthony Stolarz turned away 17 shots in goal.

Senators' Travis Green on Linus Ullmark's Performance

Travis Green acknowledged that the Senators played exceptionally well in the first period but noted that the opposing team pushed back hard. Despite the pressure, Green felt that Ullmark rose to the occasion and showed what he's capable of.

"I thought Linus really showed what he is all about tonight. … There has been a lot of talk about him in the series and a lot of doubters, even in this (press) room," Green said.

"Man, he looked like a guy who has won a Vezina and is one you win with. The pressure was not a big deal for him. He stood really tall for us."

The Senators return to Toronto for Game 5 on Monday.

