Shane Bieber’s wife Kara shares thoughts on Connor McDavid's partner Lauren Kyle's high-end sportswear line

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, received kind words from pitcher Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine Bieber. Kara was answering fans' questions on Instagram on Monday.

Someone asked if she had checked out Lauren’s brand, Sports Club Atelier. Responding to this, Kara wrote:

"I hadn't but I just looked and I'm obsessed! @sportsclubatelier @laurenkylel."

Lauren reshared the story and reacted with hand-heart emojis.

(Image Credit: IG @laurenkyle1)

Sports Club Atelier is a premium sportswear line founded by Lauren Kyle. It designed custom jackets for the Edmonton Oilers’ wives and girlfriends during the 2025 Stanley Cup finals.

"It started with us finding jackets from Zara," Kyle said about the idea of Oilers' WAGs Jackets (via frontofficesports.com). "I would go on my Adobe InDesign and design something on the mock-up of the jacket and send it to the local embroiderer here."

Lauren, who married Connor McDavid in July 2024, launched the brand in December 2024. The first collection was based on collegiate sports themes.

“My inspiration was really drawn from collegiate sportswear. Just the spirit and the aesthetic and history behind collegiate sportswear,” Lauren said to the Oilers.

Each release is done in capsule collections with limited pre-orders. This makes the clothing exclusive and collectible. Fans liked the combination of style and team spirit, and the brand quickly drew attention outside Edmonton.

Sports Club Atelier has plans for wider growth, and it will expand to include other NHL teams. The brand is also expected to work with Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Lauren’s vision is to make sportswear stylish, high-quality, and long-lasting.

Lauren is active in Edmonton beyond fashion. She runs Trove Living, a furniture showroom and design firm, and is involved with the hospitality spot Bar Trove as well. Sports Club Atelier is part of her larger vision.

Connor McDavid and Lauren have returned to Edmonton

Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle, returned to Edmonton on a private jet last week. Lauren shared Instagram stories from their recent trip. She posted McDavid relaxing with their dog Lenard and captioned it:

"Back to e town with my boys."

Another story showed Lenard wearing McDavid’s cap.

Lauren also shared updates from her new bar, Bar Trove, which opened in June 2025. She introduced a new drink, the Pomelle Spritz, made with liquor from Europe. The 40-seat venue is inside the historic Canada Permanent Building.

Connor McDavid is entering the final year of his $100 million contract. He is eligible for an extension since July 1.

