Sharks No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini has surprise run-in with Steve Nash on NBA legend's 51st birthday

San Jose Sharks star forward Macklin Celebrini had a chance encounter with former NBA player and head coach Steve Nash on Friday, as the eight-time All-Star celebrated his 51st birthday.

Nash’s wife Lila posted a picture of the two on her Instagram stories where Celebrini and the former basketball players posed together in casual gear.

“Nice bday run in!,” Lila added with the photo.

Celebrini wore a black beanie, a black hoodie, white pants, and white sneakers. Steve Nash sported a black zip-up hoodie, olive-green joggers, and black sneakers.

Macklin Celebrini and Steve Nash are quite close and the Sharks forward considers the NBA Hall of Famer his uncle. Macklin’s father Rick Celebrini has worked closely with Nash in the sports industry.

"This little fella would tear my basement apart at a young age and is now the number one pick in the NHL draft," Nash said prior to the 2-24 NHL draft. "To watch his journey, to watch the work ethic he developed has been astounding." [H/T NHL.com]

Lane Hutson reacts to Macklin Celebrini slipping on rival Boston College jersey

Earlier this week, NHL rookies Lane Hutson and Macklin Celebrini spoke about their time as teammates at Boston University. The two played there together for one season in 2023-24 before starting their NHL careers. Hutson also reacted to Celebrini losing a bet after Boston University lost to rivals Boston College.

On Tuesday, Celebrini had to wear a Boston College jersey belonging to his teammate Willie Smith as he lost a bet when Boston College beat Boston University 8-2. Hutson, now with the Montreal Canadiens, joked about it on Wednesday:

“Yeah, I didn't love that, (laughs) but, uh, you know, a deal is a deal. So, you know, hopefully the Terriers could take care of the Eagles in the Beanpot final.”

Boston University and Boston College will face each other in the Beanpot Final. BU has won 12 of the 23 finals they’ve played against BC.

Meanwhile, both Macklin Celebrini and Lane Hutson are having decent showing for their respective teams in the NHL. Celebrini, who has 39 points in 44 games this season, praised Hutson’s performance for the Canadiens last week.

“He’s a special player, and I think now people are starting to believe that,” he said. “There’s a good reason why [he’s done] what he’s done this year. But also, the plays that that didn’t result in any points, some of those plays that he’s made, show the kind of player he’s going to be.”

Lane Hutson also praised Celebrini after the Habs beat the Sharks 4-3, saying he’s impressed by how well his former teammate is playing.

