Sheldon Keefe has a stern response to counterpart Jim Montgomery's claim that Bruins are in Leafs' head after Swayman-Domi bump

Maple Leafs’ coach Sheldon Keefe responded to comments by Boston Bruins’ coach Jim Montgomery regarding Max Domi’s bump on Jeremy Swayman.

The incident occurred during last night’s Game 3 of the Leafs-Bruins first-round series. During a stoppage of play, Leafs’ forward Max Domi collided with the Bruins’ netminder, sending him to the ice.

Swayman complained to the officials, but no penalty was given. Per TSN, Montgomery told reporters following the game that Domi’s bump on Swayman is a sign that Swayman is in the Leafs’ head, suggesting the netminder’s performance has the Leafs frustrated.

So, Keefe fired back. NHL Insider Chris Jonhston reported Sheldon Keefe’s comments:

"With that logic you would say that every time they bump into one of our guys maybe we’re in their heads. I don’t think that has anything do with anything."

Sheldon Keefe’s comments look to deflect any indication that the incident goes beyond a harmless play during a whistle.

Regarding the situation, Bruins’ defenseman Brandon Carlo added the following comments per TSN:

"We want to stay calm and play our best hockey between whistles."

Carlo’s comments echo the Bruins’ calm and composure despite the series’ highly physical play. Earlier in game three, Ryan Reaves and Simon Benoit dished out hard hits, but the Bruins did not retaliate.

Ultimately, the Bruins had the last laugh, taking game three and a 2-1 series lead. Game four is scheduled for Saturday night in Toronto. Swayman would presumably get the start, given he’s been playing well thus far in the series.

Sheldon Keefe calls out Brad Marchand

Sheldon Keefe is no stranger to dishing out criticism of his own. Following the Leafs’ game three loss, Keefe referred to the Bruins’ captain:

"He gets calls," Keefe said (via Sportsnet). "It’s unbelievable, actually, how it goes."

Keefe’s remarks were specifically related to an altercation between Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi in Game 2. Marchand took Bertuzzi down, but the officials did not call a penalty. Following the scrum. the Bruins would later tie the game.

The coach added:

"I don’t think there’s another player in this series that get away wit taking out Bertuzzi’s legs the way he does."

Marchand is considered a formidable foe in Leafs Land. Knowing for his extremely aggressive playing style, he has excelled at playing a tough mental game against Toronto.

The elite performer scored twice in the third period to give the Bruins the win (4-2).

Keefe concluded:

"Obviously, tonight, we make a mistake at a key time that allows him to get the winner."

So far, Marchand has played well in the series. He has led the Bruins on the ice and the scoresheet. Keefe and his crew will look to contain the Bruins captain as the series shifts to game four.