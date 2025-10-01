  • home icon
  "Should be suspended" "Soft league, baby tap": NHL fans react as Nick Cousins gets fined $2,148.44 for slashing Canadiens' Ivan Demidov

"Should be suspended" "Soft league, baby tap": NHL fans react as Nick Cousins gets fined $2,148.44 for slashing Canadiens' Ivan Demidov

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 01, 2025 19:47 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
"Should be suspended" "Soft league, baby tap": NHL fans react as Nick Cousins gets fined $2,148.44 for slashing Canadiens' Ivan Demidov - Source: Imagn

Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins received a hefty fine for this slash on Montreal Canadiens rookie Ivan Demidov. The NHL fined Cousins $2,148.44 for the incident that occurred in the third period of Tuesday night’s game between the Senators and Canadiens.

Trending

As soon as the news of Cousins’ fine broke, fans took to social media to express their opinions regarding the situation.

Here’s a look at what none-too-happy fans had to say about Nick Cousins’ fine:

“Should be suspended can’t let young guys in general be slashed or injured deliberately,” this fan opined.
“NHL player fines are a joke. That's the equivalent of a family of four attending a game,” a fan chimed in.
“That’s it?? It’s his 5th fine,” another fan weighed in.
Meanwhile, other fans expressed their views on the slash on Ivan Demidov. In particular, these fans noted the overreaction by other fans online.

Here’s a look at their comments:

“Soft league, baby tap,” this fan posted on social media.
“Are folks freaking out for a regular slashing call?” a fan commented.
“Should have been 0, it was clean,” another fan wrote.
Montreal fans are looking forward to the next Canadiens-Senators matchup, in which there will likely be a response against Nick Cousins for his slash on Ivan Demidov.

Ivan Demidov reportedly uninjured following slash from Nick Cousins

Ivan Demidov is reportedly uninjured following the slash from Nick Cousins. According to a report from insider Elliotte Friedman, the Canadiens' star Russian appears to have avoided a major injury.

The slash from Nick Cousins warranted attention from the Canadiens’ training staff, but there does not appear to be any long-term concerns.

It is unclear if Demidov will miss any time following the incident. If he does, it will likely be out of an abundance of precaution.

The Canadiens are hoping that Demidov will flash the brilliance he showed toward the end of last season and in the playoffs. The 19-year-old joined the Habs following the end of his KHL season last spring.

He immediately jumped into Montreal’s lineup and didn’t look out of place. This season, the Habs expect Demidov to play a top-six role alongside top scorers like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

Montreal’s next preseason game will be on Saturday night against the Senators. It remains to be seen if Demidov will sit out ahead of the club’s October 8 season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

More from Sportskeeda
