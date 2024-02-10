Sidney Crosby delivered his thoughts following the Pittsburgh Penguins' 3-2 defeat to the Minnesota Wild, expressing frustration over a controversial goal decision that played a pivotal role in the outcome of the game. Despite Crosby extending his point streak to nine games with a goal, the Penguins found themselves on the wrong side of the final score.

According to Penguins reporter Michelle Crechiolo, Crosby said:

"Most of the guys on the ice felt that it hit the net, it sucks being on the wrong side of some of these challenges. Why do they replay if you're not going to get it right?"

Crosby's comments highlighted the argument over the reviewed goal and how it swayed the game. He stressed the importance of clear, steady rules from referees, especially in high-stake situations:

"I know some things are tough, but if you're going to have the rule that you can review one into the net, then get a view that shows it instead of being inconclusive," Crosby added. "I know they're not going to get every single one right, but don't have a review if you're not going to at least have decent angles to get it."

Sidney Crosby's annoyance echoes the feelings shared by many Penguins players and fans. It spotlights the continued discussion about how well video review works in professional hockey.

Sidney Crosby reacts to Marc-Andre Fleury's milestone 1,000th game

Reflecting on Marc-Andre Fleury's milestone 1,000th game, Sidney Crosby expressed both admiration for his former teammate and a desire for a different outcome. Despite Fleury's stellar performance, stopping 33 shots to secure a victory for the Wild over the Penguins, Crosby acknowledged the bittersweetness of the moment:

“He made some big saves, obviously,” Crosby said. “We pushed pretty hard there late. You always know that he's going to compete and battle, but you still ultimately want to get the two points, obviously."

Crosby mentioned the touching pre-game ritual, where Malkin, Letang and he acknowledged their friend in a unique manner – a captivating artwork by local painter Cody Sabol:

“It was a really nice ceremony before the game," Crosby said. "I thought they did a great job recognizing what he's accomplished, and it's great to be a part of that. But you still want to have the bragging rights at the end of the night.”

In celebrating Fleury's remarkable career milestone, Sidney Crosby's words echoed the mix of respect, camaraderie and competitive spirit that defines the relationship between them on and off the ice.