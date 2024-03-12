Sidney Crosby gives his honest opinion on Penguins' playoff hopes

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a tight spot as they aim to secure a playoff position. Holding a record of 28-27-8, the Pens are positioned second from the bottom in the Metropolitan Division with 64 points.

During a chat with Penguins reporter Michelle Crechiolo, team captain Sidney Crosby shared his thoughts on the team’s prospects of making it to the playoffs.

"I think just to stay with it. We can't get discouraged and we can't look at kind of how far we are. We just gotta go a day at a time and from being in different situations, sometimes it can seem daunting, but it doesn't take much to turn the corner," Crosby said.

Expand Tweet

The veteran center understands comebacks take patience and persistence.

"So, hopefully we can get a little momentum with one and build from there. But at times like these, you just gotta stay with it. It's the only thing to do, is keep working. Gotta keep fighting through it, and we'll get rewarded eventually here," he added.

Crosby has had ups and downs over his 19 seasons in Pittsburgh. He recognizes the value of remaining hopeful and enduring, even when the team is facing challenges.

With 19 games remaining, he feels confident that the Penguins have a chance to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Crosby, 36, continues to play a key role, having accumulated 64 points in 63 games this season.

Sidney Crosby opens up about Jake Guentzel's departure from the Penguins

Before the trade was officially confirmed, Sidney Crosby spoke about Jake Guentzel's departure from the team.

“He’s a great teammate, a friend," Crosby told The Athletic. "I think he did everything he possibly could in his time here. It was just a privilege to play with him for the course of the time. Some great memories. It was a privilege. That’s all I can say.”

When questioned about the message conveyed by this trade by the management, Crosby replied:

“I don’t know. That’s probably a better question for them.”

The Penguins next face the Ottawa Senators today at the Canadian Tire Centre.