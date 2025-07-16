Sidney Crosby highlighted Paul Skenes' best qualities that make him a shoe-in for the next big Pittsburgh sporting legend.

When two generational talents meet, it's a special moment, and that's what happened when Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby crossed paths with Pirates phenom Paul Skenes at Pat McAfee’s Big Night Aht.

Assessing Skenes, Crosby pointed out several standout qualities he believes would make the young pitcher a superstar. First and foremost is his impressive physical stature. At 6-foot-6, Skenes towers over hitters on the mound.

Crosby compared it to pitching from the mound, saying the ball looks like it's coming out of Skenes' hand 10 feet closer because of his height. He also praised Skenes' work ethic and maturity on his pregame preparation and routines.

“It's probably challenging, but at the same time, I think it's a good challenge. He’s the right guy to want that challenge, invites that challenge,” Crosby said (per NHL.com).

“I think the coolest thing is just how much pride he has in being part of Pittsburgh. He’s a guy that wants to win, and I think between him and Andrew McCutchen, I don't think you could have two better guys to try to build a team around. Those two guys, that's pretty good.”

In Crosby's eyes, Skenes has all the tools - both physical and mental - to become the next Pittsburgh legend.

Paul Skenes' take on Sidney Crosby

Paul Skenes attended his first NHL game on April 17, where he saw Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby play in person. Crosby scored and provided an assist in the Penguins' 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals.

“He's a guy that kind of transcends the sport, I think. It's such a huge honor to be able to have a city know you, and for you to be beloved by the city,” Skenes said.

“So, being here forever and winning and doing all that, but also just the type of person he is – that wouldn't happen unless you're just an A-plus person.

Skenes pointed out that Crosby sets an example for people in his position and others to follow because he’s one of a kind and that the city of Pittsburgh has taken him in and made him their own. He added that he's looking up to Crosby and will continue to do so for a long time.

