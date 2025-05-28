“So proud of Laur”: Ex-Oiler Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel recaps opening party of Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren’s luxury bar

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren launched her luxury bar, Bar Trove, in downtown Edmonton last weekend with a grand opening party. Several partners of Oilers players, including ex-Oiler Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel, were in attendance at the event.

Ad

On Tuesday, Rachel Gagner shared a recap from their memorable weekend with a carousel of pictures on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote:

“Bar Trove the perfect addition to Edmonton 🍸 So proud of Laur for all her hard work and for Liv being able to fit inside her new purse 🤍”

One of the clicks saw Rachel posing alone in a hallway wearing a dark textured dress. Another picture showed Rachel and Lauren Kyle standing together at the bar. Lauren wore a shimmery pink latex dress.

Ad

Trending

The next photo saw Rachel, Lauren, and Liv Hall posing together inside the venue. Another image showed Rachel and Liv taking a mirror selfie in a hallway. The next slide featured the exterior of the luxury bar building with its signage lit up.

Ad

Another photo showed Rachel taking a solo mirror selfie in a room while wearing a white skirt and a printed pink scarf top. The next click saw Rachel with two of her friends sitting closely together at a table.

More pictures showed the group posing for photos on the evening. The final slide featured a Saint Laurent shopping bag and drinks on a table.

Connor McDavid’s wife opens up on playoff energy in Edmonton

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle Lauren Kyle launched her fashion brand Sports Club Atelier in December last year. This year, she released a new line called The Foundry Collection with the Oilers just before the NHL playoffs.

Ad

During an email exchange with ELLE Canada, Lauren opened up on the playoff atmosphere in Edmonton.

“The energy is just unreal. Everyone’s on edge, the fans are fully dialled in and you can feel how much it means to people,” she said.

“I love being part of that. It’s emotional, exciting and a little chaotic in the best way. For me, it’s not just about the game—it’s about the vibe, the atmosphere, the outfits and the rituals.”

Lauren also shared that she started the brand because she wanted better clothing options for fans. Since then, her own style has changed. Lauren mentioned that she now designs and wears pieces that match her love for both fashion and hockey. She explained that dressing up for games has become a way for her to show confidence and personal style.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama