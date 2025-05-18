Stars HC Peter DeBoer makes his feelings known about Mark Scheifele's 'courageous' move after death of his father

Dallas coach Peter DeBoer spoke highly of Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele after Saturday's Game 6, which ended in a 2-1 overtime win for the Stars and ended the Jets' season.

Scheifele's father, Brad, died on Friday. Despite the tragic loss, Scheifele showed tremendous courage by suiting up and playing for his team less than 24 hours later.

Before answering any questions, DeBoer opened his press conference with a heartfelt message for Scheifele.

"I just want to acknowledge a couple things. One, condolences to Mark Scheifele and his family. I consider myself a Kitchener guy," DeBoer said on Saturday. "He's from Kitchener. What he did tonight was just courageous.

“I'm sure his dad would have been really proud of him and what he did. I'm sure his dad would have wanted him there. So it was a tough night for him and anybody in the hockey world that has been in a situation like that. Hats off to them, courageous young man."

Scheifele gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead in the second period. However, Dallas tied the game on Sam Steel's goal later in the period before Thomas Harley scored the overtime winner on a power play to seal the 2-1 victory and close out the first round series 4-2.

Jake Oettinger blocked 22 shots to backstop the win while Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves.

The victory sends the Stars to the Western Conference final, where they’ll face off against the Edmonton Oilers.

Winnipeg Jets HC Scott Arniel on Mark Scheifele's situation

Before the team's morning skate in Dallas, Jets coach Scott Arniel gathered the players to share the heartbreaking news about Mark Scheifele’s father. He then returned to the hotel to support Scheifele during this difficult time.

Arniel commended Scheifele for the courage and leadership he showed.

"I don't, I mean for him to go through what he had to go through and then, you know, perform the way he did, so proud of him," Arniel said on Saturday (16:23). "I mean his dad would be so proud him.

"You want to win so bad, circumstances. It's so so tough to be in a situation like that, I couldn't image that."

While Winnipeg came up short in the series, Arniel noted that Scheifele had an impressive season.

