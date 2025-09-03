  • home icon
  Steve Dangle doesn't mince his words while slamming Mitch Marner's camp over safety concerns

Steve Dangle doesn't mince his words while slamming Mitch Marner's camp over safety concerns

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 03, 2025
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Analyst discussed threats concerns raised by Mitch Marner following his trade (Source: Imagn)

Mitch Marner’s trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Vegas Golden Knights was more than just a roster change. It closed a difficult period in his personal life. The 28-year-old forward signed an eight-year, $96 million contract before the move, but what happened away from the rink shaped his exit as much as his play on the ice.

In late August, Marner spoke about the pressure he faced after the Leafs’ playoff loss to the Florida Panthers. His home address was leaked online, and he received death threats. He said the situation forced him to hire private security for two weeks, which was especially hard with a newborn at home.

Many supported Marner, but analyst Steve Dangle offered a different view. He called the Marner camp’s response “wildly hypocritical,” saying people close to Marner had a history of creating pressure in other ways.

“It’s true that no one should have to deal with what he’s dealing with, and it would be awesome," Dangle said. "And I think a lot of people would appreciate it if they practice what they preached, because this camp has been going around for years, complaining to bosses, trying to get people fired, threatening to take away access and making people feel unsafe.”
He questioned whether Marner’s silence meant approval of those actions (he listed in his July video).

"Even though Marner isn't personally doing all this dirty work, is this non endorsement of the message from him, from the people around him, from his agents, is that not an endorsement of the message?" Dangle said.
Brad Treliving addresses Mitch Marner’s safety concerns in Toronto

On Tuesday, in an interview with Sportsnet, Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke about Mitch Marner’s concerns following his time in Toronto. He made it clear that player safety is always the team’s focus.

“In our business, your No. 1 priority is looking after your players, and I think we do a really good job of it,” Treliving said.
He explained that most fans have honest discussions, but a small number take things too far. With social media adding more pressure, he said the Leafs remain careful.

“It’s unfortunate, but we always take every precaution necessary to make sure our guys are looked after,” he added.

Treliving’s comments showed the Leafs want to protect their players while understanding the realities of today’s game.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Edited by Krutik Jain
