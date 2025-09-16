NHL analyst Steve Dangle has raised doubts about the Toronto Maple Leafs potentially targeting Dillon Dube, pointing to the forward’s lack of consistent scoring.On Monday, insider Darren Dreger reported on the FirstUp podcast that Dubé could be in the mix for a top-six role with Toronto this fall, noting the connection between Dubé and Leafs GM Brad Treliving from their time together in Calgary.Dreger stressed that Toronto isn’t a frontrunner but could look at Dubé to help address their need for another top-six forward. Dangle, though, was blunt in his assessment, noting:&quot;Dillon Dubé has seven goals in his last 85 professional games, half of which were in the KHL. What are we doing here.&quot;He last appeared in the NHL during the 2023-24 season, posting three goals and seven assists in 43 games. He then spent the 2024-25 campaign in the KHL, where he recorded four goals and seven assists in 42 outings.Dillon Dube is one of five players acquitted in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial earlier this summer. Dube, along with Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton, will be reinstated when their suspensions end on Dec. 1.All five remain unrestricted free agents and will be eligible to sign with NHL teams beginning Oct. 15.Darren Dreger on the Maple Leafs’ possible pursuit of Dillon DubeTSN hockey insider Darren Dreger explained that both Michael McLeod and Dube will have no trouble finding NHL opportunities and fully expects teams to show interest.&quot;McLeod and Dube are not going to have any problems finding homes, NHL homes; they're just not. And, you know, I wouldn't be at all surprised if Treliving and the Toronto Maple Leafs put their hat in the ring, take a decent swing at Dillon Dube,&quot; Dreger said.He cautioned, though, that it doesn’t necessarily make Toronto a frontrunner, nor does it guarantee that the team will land Dillon Dube. What it does reflect is the team’s search for another top-six forward, and Dube is the type of player who could fill that role.With less than $2 million in cap space (per PuckPedia), the Maple Leafs will need to shuffle things around to add another top-six forward.