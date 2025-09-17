"Sum’ 25 in the books": Auston Matthews recaps his off-season downtime ft. US Open and more

On Tuesday, Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews shared a full recap of his summer downtime in an Instagram carousel. The photos featured a mix of travel and leisure moments before the Leafs captain returned to Toronto for training camp.One of the pictures showed Matthews outdoors in a desert-like setting alongside a friend and his dog Felix, appearing to spend the day target shooting. Another photo captured a sunset over the horizon.“Sum’ 25 in the books,” Matthews wrote in the caption.A separate frame featured an indoor painted digital sky ceiling inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Another outdoors shot saw Matthews posing with his dog.A major highlight came from his trip to New York where he attended the 2025 US Open. One of the carousel images placed him inside Arthur Ashe Stadium surrounded by a packed crowd during the tournament. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAway from sports, Matthews was pictured on a café patio with friends posing for a casual group shot under turquoise umbrellas. Another family-focused frame showed him seated at a table with his dad and sisters, balloons in the background and a cake on the table.The carousel closed with his dog once again, this time joined by a little puppy in the backyard.Auston Matthew participated in Hockey Night in Brampton charity gameEarlier last month, Auston Matthews laced up for Mayor Patrick Brown’s annual Hockey Night in Brampton charity game. The sold-out event at the CAA Centre saw Matthews serve as team captain opposite Leafs teammate Chris Tanev with proceeds supporting the William Osler Health System and the expansion of Brampton’s second hospital.The Maple Leafs’ official Instagram account shared behind-the-scenes photos from the night including locker room shots of Matthews linking up with NHL great Jeremy Roenick. Matthews was also seen alongside PWHL Toronto stars Blayre Turnbull and Renata Fast holding a Toronto Sceptres jersey with his signature No. 34.The stacked lineup for the event featured former NHLers Ryan Getzlaf, Curtis Joseph and Mark Giordano, as well as rising Buffalo Sabres blueliner Owen Power.Off the ice, Matthews enjoyed a quiet offseason with family and close friends. In August, he shared a carousel of summer highlights on Instagram featuring quiet family moments. Matthews also reunited with longtime friend Joe Thornton and Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller for golf outings. One of his final summer posts showed a group picture on the course with Thornton, Keller and friends.