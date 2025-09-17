  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Auston Matthews
  • "Sum’ 25 in the books": Auston Matthews recaps his off-season downtime ft. US Open and more

"Sum’ 25 in the books": Auston Matthews recaps his off-season downtime ft. US Open and more

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 17, 2025 12:50 GMT
Auston Matthews recaps his off-season downtime ft. US Open and more
Auston Matthews recaps his off-season downtime ft. US Open and more [via IG/@austonmatthews]

On Tuesday, Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews shared a full recap of his summer downtime in an Instagram carousel. The photos featured a mix of travel and leisure moments before the Leafs captain returned to Toronto for training camp.

Ad

One of the pictures showed Matthews outdoors in a desert-like setting alongside a friend and his dog Felix, appearing to spend the day target shooting. Another photo captured a sunset over the horizon.

“Sum’ 25 in the books,” Matthews wrote in the caption.

A separate frame featured an indoor painted digital sky ceiling inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Another outdoors shot saw Matthews posing with his dog.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A major highlight came from his trip to New York where he attended the 2025 US Open. One of the carousel images placed him inside Arthur Ashe Stadium surrounded by a packed crowd during the tournament.

Ad

Away from sports, Matthews was pictured on a café patio with friends posing for a casual group shot under turquoise umbrellas. Another family-focused frame showed him seated at a table with his dad and sisters, balloons in the background and a cake on the table.

The carousel closed with his dog once again, this time joined by a little puppy in the backyard.

Auston Matthew participated in Hockey Night in Brampton charity game

Earlier last month, Auston Matthews laced up for Mayor Patrick Brown’s annual Hockey Night in Brampton charity game. The sold-out event at the CAA Centre saw Matthews serve as team captain opposite Leafs teammate Chris Tanev with proceeds supporting the William Osler Health System and the expansion of Brampton’s second hospital.

Ad

The Maple Leafs’ official Instagram account shared behind-the-scenes photos from the night including locker room shots of Matthews linking up with NHL great Jeremy Roenick. Matthews was also seen alongside PWHL Toronto stars Blayre Turnbull and Renata Fast holding a Toronto Sceptres jersey with his signature No. 34.

The stacked lineup for the event featured former NHLers Ryan Getzlaf, Curtis Joseph and Mark Giordano, as well as rising Buffalo Sabres blueliner Owen Power.

Off the ice, Matthews enjoyed a quiet offseason with family and close friends. In August, he shared a carousel of summer highlights on Instagram featuring quiet family moments. Matthews also reunited with longtime friend Joe Thornton and Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller for golf outings. One of his final summer posts showed a group picture on the course with Thornton, Keller and friends.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications