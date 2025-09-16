Ottawa Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk's sister, Taryn Tkachuk, wrote loving birthday messages for Brady and his 1-year-old son, Ryder Keith Tkachuk.
Brady celebrated his 26th birthday alongside his son. Ryder also turned one on the same day, Sept. 16.
To mark the special occasion, Taryn Tkachuk took to Instagram stories to post a series of heartfelt photos, sending birthday wishes to both her brother and his son on Tuesday.
In one picture, Taryn is holding Ryder Keith Tkachuk with the caption,
“Happy birthday to my favorite” followed by a heart emoji.
Another shot shows Taryn looking at Ryder with the caption,
“Can’t believe you’re 1 already.”
In a sweet moment captured in another photo, Ryder is holding Taryn’s finger. She captioned it,
“Besties forever.”
The final image featured Taryn alongside her brother Brady, where she wrote,
“Happy birthday BOT... You’re the best dad and brother.”
The Tkachuks are part of one of hockey’s most famous families. Brady’s immediate family includes his father, former NHL star Keith Tkachuk, his mother Chantal, his older brother and Panthers’ forward Matthew Tkachuk, and his younger sister, Taryn, who plays college field hockey.
Keith, Matthew, Brady Tkachuk featured together on NHL 26
Brady Tkachuk, his brother Matthew, and their father, Keith, are all featured on the deluxe edition cover of NHL 26, the newest release from EA Sports’ long-running hockey video game franchise. Brady reflected on it, saying:
“Growing up, Matthew and I dreamed of playing just like our dad. Even now, his influence on how we play and prepare remains huge. It’s an honor to be featured on the cover, and having him standing alongside us makes the whole thing even better.” Brady said.
While Matthew, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers, noted that while each of them has their own unique style, being able to share the NHL 26 cover is a meaningful extension of that individuality.
NHL 26 is now available worldwide. The game introduces enhanced realism through the new ICE-Q 2.0 technology, powered by NHL EDGE positional tracking.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama