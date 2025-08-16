When does NHL 26 come out? Release date, cover athlete and new features

NHL 26 is slated for release on Sept. 12, 2025, with early access for Deluxe Edition owners beginning on Sept. 5. This return to a September launch aligns the NHL series with the traditional release window for the franchise, after a few years of October debuts.Platforms for NHL 26 will be limited to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as EA has decided not to develop versions for PC or the Nintendo Switch 2 this year.As for the cover athlete, NHL 26 will feature a Tkachuk family trio - brothers Brady and Matthew, along with their father, Keith. Matthew Tkachuk, got his second Stanley Cup with the Panthers, takes the centre spot on both Edition covers.In terms of new features, the highlight is the introduction of ICE-Q 2.0. It's a revamped gameplay system that's set to deliver even more realistic player physics, skating, and puck control. EA claims that the system will result in more lifelike on-ice action, particularly in competitive online modes.Additionally, the Be-A-Pro career mode is slated for significant updates, though details remain scarce. Fans can expect a more immersive and narrative-driven player progression system. It potentially brings closer to the storytelling-focused career modes found in other major sports titles.While updates to the Hockey Ultimate Team mode are confirmed, information about changes to the Franchise Mode, a favorite among long-term team management enthusiasts, has yet to be revealed.Nonetheless, NHL 26 is shaping up to be an exciting entry in the beloved hockey simulation franchise.Brady Tkachuk reflects on NHL 26 cover debut with dad, KeithOttawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is thrilled to be featured on the cover of NHL 26 alongside his father, NHL legend Keith Tkachuk. In an interview with NHL.com's Christopher Detwiler, the younger Tkachuk spoke about the significance of this milestone:&quot;Growing up, Matthew and I dreamed of playing just like our dad. Even now, his influence on how we play and prepare remains huge. It's an honor to be featured on the cover (of NHL 26). Having him (dad Keith) standing alongside us makes the whole thing even better.&quot;The cover art features Keith appearing in a St. Louis Blues jersey, one of his former teams, while Brady dons his familiar Ottawa Senators jersey.