Team USA GM Bill Guerin sidesteps question about Donald Trump's 'making Canada 51st state' remark, focuses on his message to support hockey players

Ahead of the 4 Nations hockey final between the USA and Canada on Thursday night, Team USA general manager Bill Guerin commented on President Donald Trump's remark about "making Canada the 51st state."

Trump had spoken to the US players in the locker room before the game and wished them luck. When asked by the Athletics’ reporter Michael Russo whether Trump had mentioned making Canada the 51st state, Guerin downplayed the significance of the comment.

"A little bit, but I would just try to focus on the message that he was giving us," Guerin said. "I’ve said it before: We’re here to play hockey. This is not a political forum. This is a hockey tournament. And he’s just trying to be supportive in the best way that he could, and we appreciate it."

The rivalry between the US and Canada has intensified after Trump threatened a tariff war and expressed interest in annexing Canada as the 51st state.

"It was so awesome to get his support," said US center JT Miller about Trump's pre-game phone call. "It’s a pretty big deal for him to take time out of his schedule to talk to us for five minutes. It’s just another one of those things where we’re kind of pinching ourselves this tournament."

The US had previously defeated Canada 3-1 in round-robin play. Now the teams meet again in the championship game at TD Garden in Boston.

President Donald Trump's message to Team USA

President Donald Trump called the Team USA locker room to offer encouragement. GM Bill Guerin put Trump on speakerphone to address the players.

Trump praised the team's talent, saying:

"You guys are really talented. I have great respect for hockey players." He added, "I'm a hockey fan. I love hockey. The talent, the skill you have is crazy."

Trump told the players to relax and have fun.

"Just go out, have a good time tonight, and I just want to wish you a lot of luck," he said.

His line, "there is no pressure whatsoever," drew laughs from the locker room.

"You just go out there and have a good time. You're going to win and we love America." Trump added.

Donald Trump's call was appreciated by the players. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:20pm ET.

